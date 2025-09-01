3 AEW Stars WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins Can Never Beat

Seth Rollins is one of the marquee WWE Superstars of the modern era. When he was the Architect of the Shield, Rollins had immense potential that was spotted by current WWE CCO Triple H. This was cemented when The Game made Rollins his crowning jewel, leading to him becoming the first member of his former faction to win a World Championship in 2015.Since then, The Visionary has gone on to climb the ladder of success year after year, winning multiple championships and wrestling some of the most notable matches of the last decade. Moreover, he is currently on one of the best runs of his career, forming The Vision, aligning with Paul Heyman, and reigning as the World Heavyweight Champion.Despite all the success he has garnered during his thriving tenure in WWE, it's still a debated point whether Rollins would match up to the competition outside the sports entertainment giant. Some of the best competitors in the squared circle currently reside in All Elite Wrestling, and several of them would give the multi-time WWE Champion a run for his money.Here are the top names from the Jacksonville-based promotion that Seth Rollins might never be able to defeat.#3. Kenny OmegaKenny Omega is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling. However, he never chose to sign with WWE in his prime. Omega has battled some of the toughest and most recognizable competitors in the business world and The Cleaner's in-ring acumen is second to none.The former AEW World Champion's ability is evident from his epic battles against names like Kazuchika Okada, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and more. Therefore, The Best Bout Machine is one of the top names that Seth Rollins might never be able to beat.#2. Will OspreayAnother top choice from All Elite Wrestling that Seth Rollins may never be able to defeat in a one-on-one showdown is Will Ospreay. The British star has truly lived up to his moniker of being 'The Aerial Assassin' on multiple occasions and on the biggest stages. At the same time, Ospreay has shown his dangerous side with moves like the Tiger Driver to inflict maximum damage to his opponents. Should Rollins and Ospreay come face-to-face for a bout after their previous exchanges online, The Visionary might need a backup like his Vision faction to beat the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, as a clean victory might not be on the cards.#1. Jon MoxleyIf it had been Dean Ambrose in WWE, he would not have been in the conversation of an opponent that Seth Rollins could never defeat. However, Ambrose is long gone and has been replaced by the real and most dangerous version of himself, Jon Moxley, in AEW. The Purveyor of Violence has been a part of some of the most gruesome battles in the company and is one of the most prominent stars on the roster. If he ever came across his former Shield brother someday again for a match, Rollins might just never be able to get the win over Moxley.