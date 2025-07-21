3 best options to dethrone Hangman Page as AEW World Champion and 2 worst

Hangman Page became the AEW World Champion at All In Texas. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy defeated Jon Moxley in a Texas Death Match to win his second world title in the Jacksonville-based promotion.The Hanger had a lengthy title reign the last time he held the coveted championship. It was CM Punk who took the AEW World Title off The Cowboy last time at Double or Nothing 2022.Hangman Page is undeniably the biggest babyface in All Elite Wrestling at the moment. It would be intriguing to see who Tony Khan picks to succeed The Cowboy as the AEW World Champion.In this article, let's look at the three best options to dethrone Hangman Page and the two worst.#3. Best: MJF could get his moment of gloryMJF has held the AEW World Title in the past. The Salt of the Earth's 406-day title reign is the longest in the history of the Jacksonville-based promotion.Since losing the world title at Worlds End 2023, The Devil has desperately been chasing an opportunity to reclaim his Triple B. At All In 2025, MJF won the Casino Gauntlet match to secure himself a guaranteed world title shot in the future.The Devil could be a great pick to be the next AEW World Champion. MJF already has a history with Hangman Page, who beat the young star at Revolution earlier this year.The Devil could put an end to Hangman Page's dream run by successfully cashing in his contract. The whole sequence of events would not only protect Hangman's character, but MJF will also be re-established as the biggest heel in the company.#2. Worst: Jon Moxley should not reclaim the AEW World ChampionshipAt All In: Texas, Hangman Page forced Jon Moxley to tap out in their Texas Death Match. Despite getting help from The Young Bucks and The Death Riders, The One True King could not overcome The Hanger at All In.In the latest episode of Collision, The Death Riders brutally assaulted Colt Cabana, one of Hangman's closest friends, indicating that the faction's feud with Page is not over. If Jon Moxley goes on to dethrone The Cowboy, it would be a step in the wrong direction.Several babyfaces had to combine forces to put an end to Moxley's 273-day-long reign of terror. Hangman Page's credibility as a babyface would be destroyed if he were to lose the title to The One True King.Fans would be agitated if TK plans to go ahead with the decision to crown Moxley again. Instead, The Purveyor of Violence should focus on his feud with Darby Allin, who was one of the major reasons behind his loss at All In.#2. Best: Darby Allin could dethrone Hangman PageBefore being written off television in December 2024, it was Darby Allin who went back and forth with The Death Riders on a weekly basis for months. The Death Riders arc began with Jon Moxley snatching the No.1 contendership from the hands of the daredevil star.Many fans believe that it was supposed to be Allin who would have dethroned The Ace of AEW at All In. However, Tony Khan decided to put the crown on Hangman Page after listening to the demands of the fans.However, Allin could still get his moment of glory in the coming months. After concluding his feud with Jon Moxley, the Invisible Man could enter the world title picture.In a surprising turn of events, Darby Allin could be the one who beats Hangman Page to become the new AEW World Champion. Fans would not mind if the former TNT Champion succeeds Hangman Page as the new champion.It would be a great moment for Darby Allin, who seemingly had to sacrifice his title victory for the coronation of Hangman Page.#1. Worst: Swerve Strickland shouldn't feud with Hangman PageAt All In: Texas, Swerve Strickland made sure that The Young Bucks could not influence the result of the main event. After taking down Matt and Nick Jackson, The New Flavor handed over a steel chain to Hangman Page.It was a moment of redemption for Swerve, who had been regretful about his actions against Hangman and his family. The beautiful moment between the duo could be tainted if Swerve dethrones The Anxious Millennial Cowboy in the future.Tony Khan must keep The Hanger and The Killshot apart for a while. The two stars must not cross paths unless there is a strong reason to restart their rivalry.Although he is among the top stars in the company, there are some other stars who are more deserving of getting a world title than Swerve Strickland today. If The New Flavor is picked as The Hanger's successor, it would certainly affect the value of their moment at All In.#1. Best: Jay White could continue his dominance over Hangman PageJay White was set to compete in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament before an untimely injury took him out of the competition. The Switchblade has a superior win/loss record against Hangman Page.If White had been a part of The Owen, Page might not have won the prestigious competition. The Catalyst must go after The Cowboy once he returns to AEW television.Jay White might be the best choice to defeat Hangman Page for the AEW World Title. The Switchblade has the charisma and the in-ring skills required to be a worthy World Champion.Considering his dominance over Page, it makes perfect sense for White to take the AEW World Championship off his arch-nemesis. After years of inconsistent booking, Jay White could finally redeem himself by defeating The Cowboy yet again.