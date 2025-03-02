3 big moments you probably missed from AEW Collision that battled WWE Elimination Chamber

AEW Collision ran side by side this Saturday with WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. WWE's Premium Live Event ended with one of the most shocking moments in professional wrestling history. John Cena finally turned heel after decades into his career as he aligned with The Rock to assault Cody Rhodes.

Although AEW did not back down either, as Tony Khan's promotion put on a stellar showing with Collision. Some moments from AEW Collision also showcased that the promotion was ramping up the heat for the next major stop at Revolution 2025.

So, here are a few moments from Collision you may have missed that went up against WWE Elimination Chamber.

#3. Toni Storm's fiery promo against Mariah May from the hospital

Mariah May attacked Toni Storm on last week's episode of Collision and sent her to the hospital with a vicious Piledriver. The Timeless star would then air out her grievances as she cut a promo from the hospital against her attacker.

The current AEW Women's Champion wore a neck brace as she rallied against her bitter rival and challenged her to a match at Revolution 2025. However, this time, she stated that she didn't want any rules, with the two set to fight it out in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Timeless Toni Storm has perfected her promo segments and her intensity showed across the screen as she tore off her neck brace during the end. We're predicting she won't take it easy against Mariah May when they finally meet at AEW Revolution.

#2. Jon Moxley takes full control of Wheeler Yuta on AEW Collision

Wheeler Yuta has at times been at odds with The Death Riders and he recently made a huge mistake. The youngster accidentally nailed Marina Shafir with the Busaiku Knee which would cost them another member in their group, with Willow Nightingale hitting her with a Con-Chair-to on this week's Dynamite.

Many fans expected Jon Moxley to punish Wheeler Yuta for his costly mistake on Collision. Instead, the current AEW Champion would take full control of him as he commanded him to lay out Willie Mack alongside him. The Death Rider leader also pulled him close to order him to take out Adam Copeland in their match on next week's Dynamite.

#1. FTR hints at a heel turn

FTR have been true babyfaces ever since they arrived in All Elite Wrestling. The duo of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood had recently aligned with Adam Copeland and battled against The Death Riders.

However, it seems now that the former tag team champions want to move in another direction. Fans saw FTR take on the Undisputed Kingdom's Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly in a tag team match on Collision. The contest would end abruptly at first but restart once again with another level of intensity.

However, Cash was ultimately pinned after he got taken out by a High/Low combo. After the solid match, Strong and O'Reilly offered to shake hands in a show of respect but FTR instead walked out on them, indicating that perhaps a heel turn could be in the cards soon.

