3 Big takeaways from AEW Dynamite (April 6, 2022)

AEW Dynamite was on fire in Boston this week. The action went non-stop for two solid hours of power-packed pro wrestling.

The fast and furious night kicked off with a first-ever matchup between Adam Cole and Christian and ended with a tag team bout that exemplified how talented and deep the division truly is.

Having said that, several key elements of the night made it a fun two hours for the All Elite audience. Here are three things that stuck out about this week's episode of Dynamite.

#3 - Samoa Joe looks as good as ever and should thrive splitting his time between AEW and ROH

Joe's legacy in Ring of Honor is well-documented. He's often called their greatest world champion ever but had a rather underwhelming run in WWE. There were a lot of stops and starts for him while he was part of The Worldwide Leader in Sports Entertainment.

He has shown no rust since signing with Tony Khan and returning to action. This week, Joe was dominant in his win over Max Caster, absolutely laying a smackdown.

By all appearances, Joe still has a lot left in the tank. Hopefully, he will enjoy this latest run as much as the fans.

#2 - Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz is heating up

Eddie Kingston is probably the only performer out of this entire group that adds so much spice to the mix. After ambushing the Jericho Appreciation Society backstage, The Mad King led his boys to the ring, where they each cut heated promos.

Kingston is such a unique performer and one of the best talkers in the business. Everything he says comes as genuine and authentic, never scripted or staged. The trio of him with Proud and Powerful is entertaining.

It's impossible to switch the channel when you see these three on the screen - whether they are talking, wrestling, or just plain, old fighting.

#1 - FTR continue their fantastic run in AEW, ROH, and AAA

FTR have always been fan favorites, even when wrestling as heels. Their old-school style appeals to the audience because it's unique from their contemporaries.

This week, they defeated The Young Bucks in a showdown between two dynamic duos, with both the AEW and AAA tag team titles on the line. As one could expect from two of the best duos in the world, 'FTR vs. The Young Bucks II' provided some terrific action.

Coming off their huge win against The Briscoes at Supercard of Honor, FTR is on perhaps the hottest streak of their career.

It's been great to see, as, for a while, it seemed like they had been lost in the shuffle for a while in All Elite Wrestling. You wonder how long it will be before they look to add the AEW World Tag Team Titles to their current collection of gold.

What did you think of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

