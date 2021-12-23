3 Big Takeaways from AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash (December 22, 2021)

AEW staged their special edition of Dynamite - Holiday Bash - this week, and they celebrated by handing their fans the gift that keeps on giving: an entertaining two hours of pro wrestling.

This program featured one big surprise, a couple of great promos, a semifinal match and a partridge in a pear tree.

That's how much variety the show had, as AEW gave us a little bit of everything in this go-'round.

Let's take a look at three things that were exceptional about this week's special holiday episode of AEW Dynamite.

#3 The show of unity by the babyfaces in the main event was a nice touch

The six-man tag team match main event featured MJF and FTR taking on Sting, Darby Allin and CM Punk. That was enough to stay tuned in until the end, but a nice little wrinkle was thrown in that added to the cool factor of the whole thing.

Sting's face paint featured the CM Punk 'crossed fists' logo, and he wore a Punk shirt as well. Punk dressed as Sting, and Darby had some strange mix in his design that probably meant something, but no one knows for sure.

The match was a track meet for MJF, who spent most of the night running from Punk and using Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler as bodyguards/human shields.

However, the bout would come to a satisfying conclusion as all three babyfaces hit their finishers on Harwood. Punk got the pin and sent the fans home happy.

#2 The video package for Owen Hart was well done and shows that AEW will handle his memorial tournament with class

For Tony Khan to have put this event together with Martha Hart and the Owen Hart Foundation was proof enough that AEW is a promotion that respects tradition. But Wednesday's combination of home movies, in-ring action and wrestler testimonials was even more evidence of that notion.

It was probably enough to leave any fan's eyes just a little moist, and it sets the table for what should be an emotional and cathartic moment for both Owen Hart's family and his fans. A tribute like this to the King of Harts has been long overdue.

#1 AEW has been known to start their shows hot, and this week was no different

Adam Cole vs Orange Cassidy began with a nice give-and-take between the two with a lot of chain wrestling mixed in. By the time the action sped up, the crowd had been drawn in, and the two performers gave them exactly what they wanted.

Say what you want about Orange Cassidy's unusual and unorthodox style, but he can really wrestle when he applies his skills. And even more than that, he is beloved by the AEW audience and always gets a positive reaction.

But BY FAR, the highlight of the match was the debut of Kyle O'Reilly, who interfered on Cole's behalf along with Bobby Fish. It appeared to be a reunion of the former Undisputed Era faction. This moment got a massive reaction from the crowd and was a terrific holiday surprise.

The three would then slowly walk away from The Young Bucks. It will be interesting to see if this means Cole, Fish, and O'Reilly will engage in a war with the Elite. Let's hope so, as it could be one of the most entertaining feuds of 2022.

AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash was undoubtedly a gift to the viewers and those in attendance. The promotion heads toward a whole new era with Dynamite moving to TBS in two weeks, and they keep chugging towards 2022.

Many of the big storylines are heating up, while some are just getting started. It will be entertaining to see where things are headed in the weeks and months ahead.

