Kyle O'Reilly posts heartfelt message following NXT farewell

It seems like last night's episode of NXT 2.0 will be the last time we see Kyle O'Reilly in WWE for the time being.

WWE NXT 2.0 opened last night with a steel cage match between Kyle O'Reilly and Von Wagner. Wagner won the bout and then went on to attack O'Reilly with the steel cage door following the matchup.

While it's been reported that Kyle O'Reilly's NXT contract will expire at some point this month, the former member of the Undisputed Era took to social media this afternoon to address the overwhelming support of the WWE Universe.

"Truly overwhelmed by all the love and heartfelt messages. By no means does this mean goodbye... just smell ya later," Kyle O'Reilly tweeted.

Kyle O'Reilly puts over the referees of WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT 2.0 referee Darryl Sharma posted a heartfelt message regarding Kyle O'Reilly on his Instagram earlier today. Sharma said in his post that the former Undisputed Era member is just a 'genuinely good dude' and also said he always used to go out of his ways to respect the referees.

O'Reilly saw the message and chose to respond on Twitter, letting the referees of NXT know how much he appreciates them.

"The sweetest post there ever was *heart emoji* @DABrewerWWE @tomcastorWWE @WWEdarrylsharma are some of the most talented guys I've ever with," Kyle O'Reilly tweeted.

While the original members of The Undisputed Era made plenty of memories together in WWE NXT, it seems like that is only one chapter of the story. Many expect O'Reilly to make his way to All Elite Wrestling sometime in the near future to reunite with his stablemates in Bobby Fish and Adam Cole.

