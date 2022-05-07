3 Big takeaways from AEW Rampage (May 6, 2022)

This week's AEW Rampage got an early start, as due to TNT's sports schedule, the show aired at 5:30 ET. And despite being a matinee showing for fans who caught it as it aired, 'The Fastest Hour in Pro Wrestling' came through in several ways.

AEW had a comparatively quiet episode of Dynamite on Wednesday, so it was important to come back with a strong program on Friday as we head towards Double or Nothing on May 29.

It goes without saying that this may end up being the hottest summer that All Elite Wrestling has ever experienced, as the Ring of Honor deal has been finalized, the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament is in full swing, and the Forbidden Door pay-per-view is right around the corner.

This is a pivotal time for Tony Khan and his company. But the potential for great rewards is right there if things are executed properly. This all starts with the build-up through their weekly broadcasts.

Having said that, let's take a look at what AEW Rampage had in store this week, with three things that really stood out about the show.

#3. The Hookhausen phenomenon has taken over AEW

After Hook dispatched JD Drake, Danhausen entered the ring, asking for a little bit of help from the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil.

In an earlier promo, Tony Nese had hinted that he would challenge Hook but instead chose to call out Danhausen. This prompted Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil to ask Hook to be in his corner for the match. The youngster refused, only to discover that Danhausen had brought him a bag of potato chips. Despite the offering, Hook remained undaunted.

This storyline is just the right amount of silliness without going overboard. The dynamic between the stoic Hook and the unpredictable Danhausen is highly entertaining.

AEW fans apparently agree, as they continue to root for the pair to team up in a sort of Rock-n-Sock Connection, 'odd couple'-type duo. It seems that's where this angle is eventually headed due to popular demand.

#2. The TNT Championship match between Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky should be a great one

As Dan Lambert and Men of the Year were cutting a promo, out came a very nattily dressed Frankie Kazarian, wearing a black suit and white tie. He was dressed for business, and he got right down to it.

Kazarian called out his former tag team partner for the promise he made to give him a TNT title shot. Without consulting anyone in his group, Sky told Lambert that the 'spare' belt that was around the American Top Team leader's waist should go into the trophy case. He then confirmed his match against Kazarian on Dynamite next week.

This bout will be a barnburner, and one no All Elite Wrestling fans will want to miss. Expect a lot of high-flying action as the first-ever tag team champions will square off against one another for the TNT title.

#1. The Jay Lethal vs. Konosuke Takeshita match probably shouldn't have been a main event

While this is a great opportunity to showcase some international talent, this is another example of the company's widespread, global cooperation being an albatross at times.

Despite being highly educated on international stars and promotions, most AEW fans probably have no idea who Takeshita is. There was nothing wrong with him being on the show, but having him close it out may not have been the right move.

The segment eventually brought out Best Friends and formulated a way to showcase Samoa Joe as they closed Rampage, but the bout itself seemed out of place. There were more important conflicts to be resolved and stories to be told in that spot on the card.

What did you think about this week's episode of AEW Rampage? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Debottam Saha