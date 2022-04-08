Why Samoa Joe will be a massive hit in AEW and ROH

When Samoa Joe debuted with AEW and Ring of Honor recently, it marked the start of yet another chapter in an already storybook career.

The Samoan Submission Machine signed with Tony Khan's AEW after departing WWE, where he had competed since 2015. However, after being released by the Worldwide Leader in Sports Entertainment, he began looking for fresh challenges and new opportunities.

Now he's found them with two different brands under the same umbrella. One represents a glorious yesterday, while the other speaks to the limitless possibilities of the future.

Joe is one of the most unique and innovative performers of his generation. Despite his size, he is surprisingly quick and agile. Add to that a terrific array of technical maneuvers, and he is an awesome anomaly.

Joe's triumphant return to ROH at Supercard of Honor was a nod to the past and a wink to the future.

Long known as the promotion's greatest world champion, he is beloved and respected by their audience. The ovation he received was not only well deserved but heartwarming as well. There's no doubting that he is immediately considered a contender for the Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Championship.

Being a part of Tony Khan's growing empire will provide Samoa Joe with more chances to make history

It appears Joe will be splitting time between All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor, as he has already appeared on programming for both brands. So the possibilities are endless for the big man.

Who will he feud with? Which world title will he eventually pursue and (likely) capture? Will he put on some more classics, like he once did with fellow greats AJ Styles and Kurt Angle?

The truth is, it really doesn't matter what direction Joe travels from here. It's going to be one hell of a ride, and we'll all get to go on it with him.

It's hard to believe we won't see a renaissance in Samoa Joe's career. Many fans and observers have stated that they don't believe he was ever truly used properly in WWE, and are happy to see him get an opportunity to redeem himself now.

As one of the best working big men of all time, Samoa Joe isn't finished yet. He still has a few bullets left in his gun, and he's already taking aim at new challenges.

So no matter what the future holds, you better believe... Joe's gonna kill it.

What do you think the future holds for Samoa Joe in All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor? Will he win a world title in one of the two promotions? Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

