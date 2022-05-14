3 Big Takeaways from AEW Rampage (May 13, 2022)

AEW Rampage was taped in Long Island this week, following Dynamite. The crowd was already hot, considering all the action they'd already seen. They kept that energy going as the promotion continues to inch closer and closer to Double or Nothing on May 29 in Las Vegas.

The Owen Hart Cup is in full swing, a huge Double or Nothing show is coming up at the end of the month, and New Japan comes knocking on the Forbidden Door in June. It's a wild time for All Elite Wrestling right now.

With all that on their plate, let's see what three things stuck out about the latest edition of Rampage.

#3 - The Death Triangle could be something really special if AEW does launch a trios division

Pac and The Lucha Bros. are a terrific unit, as each individual member could easily achieve singles, tag team or six-man success. If Tony Khan does, as rumored, introduce a trios championship, you would have to think that this group would definitely be right up there as contenders for those titles.

This may not be what many fans envisioned for these three performers when they all signed with the promotion in 2019. The faction has certainly had its own stops and starts over the past couple of years, thanks to injuries and travel restrictions due to the COVID pandemic.

it looks like they are lined up for an awesome feud with The House of Black. After that? We will see where this group goes from there.

Now that these three are finally all together, look for them to finally get the chance to show what they can do as a fully functioning unit. It's taken a while, but we are likely to see the best of the Death Triangle now.

#2 - Winning The Owen Hart Memorial Cup would be a great way for Ruby Soho to get some of her momentum back

When AEW signed Ruby Soho, it was quite a feather in their cap. Most critics and observers agreed that she has a ton of talent and potential but was never given the proper opportunities in WWE. Yes, she had her own faction, but they were frequently just used as cannon fodder for more established talents.

Her arrival in AEW was supposed to be a second chance to live up to her predicted level of greatness. She still has plenty of time to do that. She's got a unique look, the fans have responded to her, and she is in great shape right now. Her in-ring prowess shouldn't be questioned, and she's already 'TV-trained', thanks to her time with the folk up in Stamford, Connecticut.

However, she is yet to win a title in AEW, and has seen some of her star power fade a bit. Winning this tournament would be a great way for her to re-establish herself as a top contender for the two women's titles. She took a big step this week by defeating Riho to advance to the semi-finals.

#1 - Frankie Kazarian may be a veteran, but he can still go with anyone in the world

After years of toiling in TNA and Ring of Honor as mostly a tag team wrestler, many fans may have overlooked the incredible career that Franzkie Kazarian has forged.

Kaz has been one of the greatest performers to never really have a run in WWE - albeit he did sign with The Worldwide Leader in Sports Entertainment briefly in 2005. Nothing came of his short time there.

However, over the course of more than 20 years, Kazarian has been a symbol of excellence both domestically and internationally. His team with Christopher Daniels was a long-term success, and he has never been a slouch as a singles performer.

AEW on TV @AEWonTV There couldn't be more history here. The TNT Championship is on the line NOW on #AEWRampage There couldn't be more history here. The TNT Championship is on the line NOW on #AEWRampage https://t.co/gTCNda8lfc

His title match with former partner Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship this week may have been a case of a serviceable veteran putting a younger performer over, but that's okay. That's what the established performers in AEW should be doing.

The sidebar to this whole bout was to set up Scorpio as an even bigger heel and solidify his spot in American Top Team, but having Kazarian as the the one in the crosshairs was the perfect touch with the right wrestler involved.

The Heavy Metal Rebel made Sky look great as the defending champion and as a devious heel, while still showcasing his own skills and protecting his established character. That's the mark of a mature star who only adds to the depth of AEW as a promotion.

What did you think about this week's episode of AEW Rampage? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

