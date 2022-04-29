Has Ruby Soho been lost in the shuffle in AEW's Women's Division?

When Ruby Soho debuted for AEW last September, she brought a lot of high hopes with her. As a former WWE Superstar, she had some name value, even if that name was tweaked a little bit.

Upon entering AEW, Ruby Riott became known as Ruby Soho after Rancid's Lars Frederiksen suggested she use his band's song of the same name.

It all just clicked from there. She had a new look, a new moniker, and a pretty cool new entrance theme to go along with it all. Soho had completely re-packaged herself, and it looked like her jump to All Elite Wrestling was what was going to finally elevate her in ways that World Wrestling Entertainment would never have even attempted to.

Her arrival was greeted by a great reaction from fans and had several critics and observers buzzing at the time as well. With her resume, Soho was an automatic contender and had a lot of experience over other women on the roster.

Things started off hot for Soho as she was in the main event mix right away and seemed one of the favorites to be crowned the inaugural TBS Champion. But so far, she has come up empty in her pursuit of championship gold.

With AEW's women's division starting to grow, is Ruby Soho in danger of getting lost in the mix?

While her emergence was one of sheer excitement, her time with the promotion hasn't lived up to those initial fireworks. Ruby has fallen into a bit of a place where she's being perceived as good enough to be a contender but not enough to carry the gold.

This may just be a temporary setback, as Soho is still only a few months into her current run, and there's no denying all the intangibles she brings to the table. She's very popular amongst the audience, has a unique look, and is a savvy veteran. While some may criticize her wild style in the ring, she's still believable and has more skill than most of her critics give her credit for. She would make a fine champion in any company.

Dan 🇮🇪 @danthegrapsfan



Becky Lynch on Ruby Soho “I have a very good friend, Ruby Soho, over there and I would love to see her as champion one day. I would love to see her get the spotlight she deserves.”Becky Lynch on Ruby Soho “I have a very good friend, Ruby Soho, over there and I would love to see her as champion one day. I would love to see her get the spotlight she deserves.”Becky Lynch on Ruby Soho 🔥 https://t.co/khzGCQrr65

Still, the former WWE Superstar just doesn't seem to be sprinkling the same magic she did upon arrival. She's already been passed in the pecking order by Jade Cargill, and Britt Baker is the clear-cut star of the division right now.

Thunder Rosa has the same level of popularity as Soho, but she's got a bonus prize to go along with it: the AEW Women's World Title. Names like Hikaru Shida and Serena Deeb also figure into the upper echelon of this mix.

So, where does all that leave Ruby Soho? For now — on the outside looking in. It's doubtful that it will last forever, as eventually, her talent won't be denied. In the meantime, she will have to tend to her fire until it blazes bright once again.

What do you think of Ruby Soho's time with AEW so far? Please share your opinions in the comments section below.

Edited by Kartik Arry