Jade Cargill will be the face of the AEW Women's division by the end of 2022

When AEW crowned Jade Cargill as the inaugural TBS Champion last month, they continued on the path they had laid out for her from the start.

At 5'10" and 160 pounds, Jade Cargill is the kind of all-around athlete that scouts from both AEW and WWE would be enamored with. The former Jacksonville University basketball star has major hops to go along with her sculpted physique. She's a powerhouse with a unique look, natural athletic ability and a swagger that belies her age and experience level.

To state it plainly, she is a pro wrestler in every sense of the term. She has that rare combination of flash and sass to go along with legitimate toughness and a competitive attitude.

Jade Cargill represents a very different prototype than most female performers of this era. She towers over many of her opponents, sometimes standing almost a foot taller than them.

She has uncanny strength and retains her basketball skillset. While she is still trying to hone her talent as an in-ring performer, anyone can see what Cargill could become if given time and opportunity.

That time and opportunity may come sooner rather than later for Jade Cargill in AEW.

Cargill's current TBS title reign is clearly a testing ground for the young grappler. And it's so far so good, as she has been a fighting champion and has gotten crisper as the weeks have gone on. Not just in the ring, but in her promo work as well.

Cargill will most likely never reach Bryan Danielson's level in the ring or the type of microphone mastery MJF wields, but she doesn't need to. If her exploits in the ring continue to be impressive, fans will accept what she says, even if it's not delivered perfectly.

While Britt Baker has been on top as the AEW Women's World Champion, it looks like she may end up dropping the belt to Thunder Rosa at Revolution.

This scenario would give the undefeated Cargill the right to step up and challenge for the promotion's top title. The young phenom has already defeated Rosa once in the semi-finals of the TBS title tournament. So why shouldn't she lean on that as an excuse to step up to world title status?

If all goes well in her current reign with the secondary belt and she continues to show improvement, there's no reason to think that Jade Cargill won't end 2022 standing on top of the entire AEW Women's division.

But can she really go from Rookie of the Year to TBS titleholder to... World Champion in just two years?

Don't bet against it. Jade Cargill has a date with destiny. And it looks like that date is going to arrive sooner than we might have expected.

