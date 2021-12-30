"This is way more personal than whoever I'm standing across from" - AEW's Ruby Soho sends a message ahead of TBS tournament finals.

AEW star Ruby Soho has sent a passionate message ahead of the TBS tournament finals. Soho defeated Nyla Rose on the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite to advance to the finals of the inaugural TBS Championship tournament.

Following her victory, Ruby Soho cut a fiery promo stating her claim to be the first ever TBS titleholder. The promo was posted to her Twitter page and she said that this moment was 11 years in the making.

Ruby Soho has been on the best run of her career since joining AEW back in September. Soho debuted at the All Out pay-per-view and went on to win the Casino Battle Royale after eliminating Thunder Rosa.

Soho was unsuccessful in her challenge for Dr Britt Baker D.M.D's AEW Women's Championship on the 'Grand Slam' edition of Dynamite. However, since the defeat, Soho has gone undefeated in singles competition and will be hoping that continues in the final of the TBS tournament.

The TBS Championship tournament continues in AEW this week.

Who will Ruby Soho face in the final of the TBS tournament? Her opponent will be decided at the 'New Year's Smash' edition of AEW Dynamite this week.

Thunder Rosa will take on Jade Cargill in the second semi-final. The winner will then advance to take on Soho in the final of the tournament. From there, it's 'winner take all' for the the inaugural TBS Championship.

The final will take place on the January 5th edition of AEW Dynamite, where the company will make its debut on TBS. It will be the first wrestling show on TBS in over 20 years, the last being the final episode of WCW Thunder back in 2001.

That night is already shaping up to be a truly special occasion. Not only will the inaugural TBS Champion be crowned, but fans will get to see the hotly anticipated rematch for the AEW World Championship between Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson.

