×
Create
Notifications

"Great compelling match" – AEW veteran heaps praise on Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson (Exclusive)

Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson squaring up
Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson squaring up
Sam Palmer
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Dec 21, 2021 08:08 PM IST
Exclusive

AEW's Matt Hardy is the latest in a long line of people to heap praise on the recent 60-minute draw between Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson on the 'Winter is Coming' edition of AEW Dynamite.

An Instant Classic! See the highlights from Hangman @theAdamPage's first #AEW World Title defense against The American Dragon @bryandanielson | #AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing▶️ youtu.be/pwG6ge_-jCQ https://t.co/ReqP85CNbl

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Matt Hardy complimented the risk that both Page and Danielson took, given the short attention span of modern-day wrestling fans:

"It was an interesting choice. Audience have such short attention span...to have a match for an hour is definitely testing the audience. I'm very curious to see what the quarter-hour breakdowns are just to see...how well the viewers were retained throughout that hour...the crowd live in the building obviously thoroughly enjoyed it and stayed active, involved, and enthusiastic...Those guys went out there and busted their a**es. Both Adam Page and Bryan Danielson worked so hard to make this compelling match, so I loved it. I think it's a cool thing that wrestling fans really enjoy wrestling...they're very happy...for an awesome and excellent hour match."

Check out the full exclusive Matt Hardy interview below:

Matt Hardy on AEW's success

📍 For the first time ever #AEW is coming to Greensboro NC for #AEWDynamite & #AEWRampage THIS WEDNESDAY December 22 at @Gbocoliseum ! Do not miss this historic event! Tickets start from $29+fees and are on sale NOW! 🎟: AEWTIX.com https://t.co/rZXRw1HRxN

Matt Hardy spoke about the factors behind AEW's rapid success. According to Hardy, entertainment is a top priority for AEW, but top-notch wrestling is what wins over viewers:

"It's a positive sign if we're promoting wrestling and wrestling, the in-ring product, is the main thing you're building around. They were totally engaged for 60 minutes, for an hour-long match, I think that's a very powerful statement. I still think...the thing that separates wrestling from other sports is the entertainment aspects, and I think those entertainment aspects are very important. AEW does a really good job with that but...they put the sports aspect as a priority, and I think that's why AEW has been so successful, especially from the die hard wrestling fans."

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Fans in India can catch AEW Dynamite and Rampage every week on Eurosport.

Bray Wyatt's former partner wants to reunite with him in AEW. Click here for the exclusive interview

Edited by Abhinav Singh
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी