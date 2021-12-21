"Great compelling match" – AEW veteran heaps praise on Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson (Exclusive)

AEW's Matt Hardy is the latest in a long line of people to heap praise on the recent 60-minute draw between Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson on the 'Winter is Coming' edition of AEW Dynamite.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Matt Hardy complimented the risk that both Page and Danielson took, given the short attention span of modern-day wrestling fans:

"It was an interesting choice. Audience have such short attention span...to have a match for an hour is definitely testing the audience. I'm very curious to see what the quarter-hour breakdowns are just to see...how well the viewers were retained throughout that hour...the crowd live in the building obviously thoroughly enjoyed it and stayed active, involved, and enthusiastic...Those guys went out there and busted their a**es. Both Adam Page and Bryan Danielson worked so hard to make this compelling match, so I loved it. I think it's a cool thing that wrestling fans really enjoy wrestling...they're very happy...for an awesome and excellent hour match."

Matt Hardy on AEW's success

Matt Hardy spoke about the factors behind AEW's rapid success. According to Hardy, entertainment is a top priority for AEW, but top-notch wrestling is what wins over viewers:

"It's a positive sign if we're promoting wrestling and wrestling, the in-ring product, is the main thing you're building around. They were totally engaged for 60 minutes, for an hour-long match, I think that's a very powerful statement. I still think...the thing that separates wrestling from other sports is the entertainment aspects, and I think those entertainment aspects are very important. AEW does a really good job with that but...they put the sports aspect as a priority, and I think that's why AEW has been so successful, especially from the die hard wrestling fans."

Fans in India can catch AEW Dynamite and Rampage every week on Eurosport.

Edited by Abhinav Singh