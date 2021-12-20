'It's the best match I've seen in at least 25 years' - Arn Anderson offers massive praise to recent AEW match.

Arn Anderson lavished praise on Hangman Adam Page and Bryan Danielson in light of their recent AEW Dynamite main event. The Enforcer even went as far as to call it the best match he had seen in 'at least the last 25 years'.

Page and Danielson wrestled to a 60-minute time limit draw on the Winter is Coming special of AEW Dynamite.

Speaking on his podcast 'ARN', Arn Anderson told the story of how he was so impressed with the AEW World Championship match. The former Four Horsemen member watched the match with his son Brock and Powerhouse Hobbs behind the curtain for the whole hour, before welcoming both men back into the backstage area.

Here's what he had to say:

"I made sure when they came through that curtain, caught their breath for a second, and started up the hallway to their dressing room, and I don’t blow smoke very much because it leaves a very bad taste in my mouth. It just doesn’t feel right. Sometimes you just do it to lift someone’s spirits. I told those two guys point blank, ‘It’s the best match I’ve seen in at least 25 years,’" revealed Arn.

The match was Hangman's first since AEW Full Gear

The match against Bryan Danielson was not only Page's first title defense, it was also his first match since he took the belt from former tag team partner Kenny Omega at Full Gear.

With the bout going the distance, it is very likely that the rematch between these two will be set up in the not too distant future. It could even take place at Revolution, the next AEW pay-per-view that takes place on March 6th, 2022.

This will all come down to whether Danielson can maintain his place at the top of the AEW rankings, and whether Page can withstand any and all comers as the company's top guy.

