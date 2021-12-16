AEW World Championship match ends in a time limit draw at Winter is Coming

Hangman Page has retained his AEW World Championship over Bryan Danielson due to a 60-minute time limit.

Both men kicked off AEW's Winter Is Coming with their highly anticipated championship match. While many AEW fans were shocked to see the match as the opening segment, they were excited.

The first leg of the match featured Danielson and Hangman sizing one another up, with The American Dragon trying to get inside the head of a much stronger and younger opponent. Eventually, Danielson's speed and ability to target limbs helped slow the champ down. However, Hangman's unyielding fighting spirit and pure strength helped him absorb Danielson's various assaults.

The match soon transitioned into a pure slugfest, with both men going back and forth. While Danielson attempted to lock in a submission hold on Hangman multiple times, the former struggled to keep his foe down.

A big turning point came when Hangman tried to go high risk, resulting in Danielson shoving him off the top rope and onto the ring apron. Danielson then began to use the ring post to wear down his opponent, busting him open in the process. AEW went on a commercial break, with the officials checking in on the champion.

Danielson seized the opportunity and began to pick apart the AEW World Champion, specifically attacking the bleeding skull. Hangman tried to fight his way back into the match multiple times, not allowing the American Dragon to keep him in one hold or submission for too long.

Danielson got too greedy and missed a big kick, hitting the ring post. This gave Hangman the opportunity to regain his composure, and he began attacking Danielson's left leg. Page even put the technical legend into a heel hook, forcing him to scramble.

When the match returned from a commercial break, Hangman eventually hit a desperate Tombstone piledriver, and Danielson responded with some vicious suplexes. He eventually baited Hangman to go high risk again, resulting in the latter slamming into the timekeeper's table.

Upon AEW's return from commercials, the match almost reached an hour, the time limit for the Championship bout. The two men were exhausted. Danielson hit a kick flush on the side of Hangman's head, which led to his signature stomps onto the downed champion.

The American Dragon then set up his finisher, the running knee, only for him to be caught in Hangman's Dead Eye. Hangman went for the pinfall, but the veteran kicked out at two. He decided to do his version of Danielson's stomps, much to the delight of the AEW fans in attendance.

The match concluded spectacularly. Hangman landed a monstrous Buckshot Lariat. However, before he could secure a pin, time ran out, and the match was over.

The AEW crowd in attendance chanted and demanded "5 more minutes" to no avail.

Who is next in line for an AEW World Champion Shot?

AEW Rankings after Winter is Coming

Following this epic contest, it could be assumed that Bryan Danielson would receive a rematch at the next AEW pay-per-view, Revolution. However, one needs to look at the current rankings published by AEW today.

Right now, former world champion Kenny Omega could be considered the rightful challenger, followed by Scorpio Sky, Jungle Boy, and then Miro.

Otherwise, AEW could look to other stars like CM Punk, Adam Cole, or even MJF as possible future opponents for Hangman.

Edited by Angana Roy