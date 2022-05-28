3 Big Takeaways from AEW Rampage (May 27, 2022)

AEW invaded Sin City this week, as all of their programming is taking place under the bright lights of Las Vegas. Rampage was no different, as a very special episode of the show helped lead into this Sunday's huge Double or Nothing event.

Right now, AEW has a lot of moving parts, with the recent acquisition of Ring of Honor, their partnership and future events with New Japan Pro-Wrestling and their biggest shows of the year all happening close together. Tony Khan will be working overtime in the next few weeks to make it all work.

As for this all-important, go-home edition of Rampage? It certainly did its job. The show was a great table setter for Sunday's phenomenal feast. Having said that, let's take a look at three things that stood out on this week's episode.

#3. The new AEW TNT Championship belt is a work of art — now, it's time to get some of its shine back

The new TNT Title, resplendent with sharp purple and gold styling, is absolutely gorgeous and definitely catches the eye.

This belt has all the looks of a passionately pursued prize, so the people who wear it should be viewed with the same reverence.

Scorpio Sky is a terrific athlete and has a quiet charisma. He could carry the banner for this division, but only if he's given a better opportunity than he did during his first reign. Having Dan Lambert as his mic man doesn't hurt when it comes to drawing heat, either.

It's time for AEW to book this championship in the same manner they did when names like Cody Rhodes and Miro were battling for it. Perhaps a long and steady run from Sky could add a little bit of that old shine to the belt going forward.

#2. The Young Bucks vs. The Hardy Boyz just doesn't feel like as big a match-up as it should

Two of the greatest tag teams of all-time will battle on Sunday at Double or Nothing, but their bout seems lost in the shuffle.

The Young Bucks vs. Matt and Jeff Hardy, considered a dream match just a few years ago, should be something that everyone is yapping about right now. Given the past history of both teams and their rabid fan followings, it's curious as to why this contest hasn't had more buzz around it. Even with the Jackson Brothers cos-playing as Team Xtreme this week, it did nothing to add fuel to the fire.

Perhaps it's because the teams have already met in the ring before, or that both of the Hardys have been significantly slowed by multiple injuries. Four or five years ago? The two teams could have headlined a major event. But in 2022, this once-epic showdown is now merely a mid-card match.

#1. Ruby Soho's semi-final victory over Kris Statlander sets up an important match in the Owen Hart Tournament finals

When Soho signed with AEW, it was considered a huge 'get' for Khan and Co. The former WWE Superstar was a recognized face in a women's division that desperately needed her at the time.

However, she hasn't captured a championship in All Elite Wrestling yet and has faded from her initial spotlight. Soho has been passed up by other performers like Jade Cargill and Thunder Rosa. She's likely eager to get some of her mojo back.

That's why she can take a huge step back into title contention by winning the inaugural Owen Hart Memorial Tournament. She will be taking on former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker, so it's likely that Soho will be the fan favorite. A victory there, on such a grand stage, would give her a ton of rocket fuel going forward.

What did you think of this week's edition of AEW Rampage? Are you ready for Double or Nothing this weekend?

Edited by Genci Papraniku