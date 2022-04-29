Is Cody Rhodes holding the winning hand in WWE?

When WWE grabbed Cody Rhodes away from All Elite Wrestling, it was not only shocking to the fan base, but considered the start of a chain reaction.

If WWE had the power and stroke to sign an Executive Vice President and a major star away from their wrestling rivals, it showed how much power they still possess. For Cody, it was a fresh shot at redemption, six years after leaving World Wrestling Entertainment for the first time.

Both he and the promotion took full advantage of this turn of events. The rumors went unanswered in the weeks leading up to The American Nightmare's spectacular return at WrestleMania 38. Rhodes made the same entrance with the same music he used in AEW, except now on a much grander stage.

Fans lost their minds as he made his way to the ring. Rhodes walked out like a gunslinger in Dallas, Texas, in front of over 60,000 fans, and had an awesome match against Seth Rollins. He looked sharper than ever, and the night truly felt like a homecoming.

Since then, Rhodes' appearances on RAW have drawn the same type of reaction.

The jump from AEW to WWE has been a unique experience for both Rhodes and his fans. This is the first time that we have seen someone with such a high profile make this type of move, and so far it's sent some real waves through the worlds of wrestling and sports entertainment.

Now, he's made no bones about it; he wants to ride that wave all the way to the top.

Is Cody Rhodes taking the ultimate gamble in WWE?

Right now, The American Nightmare has emerged as one of the most popular WWE Superstars, though he's only been back for less than a month. He's got everyone talking, much like he did when he ventured out on his own in 2016.

He made history then, and he's making history again today.

While away, he captured both the NWA and Ring of Honor World Championships, helped promote the largest independent wrestling show ever with ALL IN, and was instrumental in the formation of All Elite Wrestling. That's quite a lot of resume-building in a short amount of time.

So this is the new Cody Rhodes. One who is a prime-time player in the industry and a true power broker. His name carries a lot more weight and status than it ever has before. He's winning the game right now, and he's stacking his chips up while his hand is still hot.

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble Cody Rhodes has been the MVP of Wrestling Twitter since Wrestlemania. Cody Rhodes has been the MVP of Wrestling Twitter since Wrestlemania. https://t.co/Ku8Zanu8LM

Despite being on a roll right now, the game can change quickly.

There are still questions that must be asked: Should Cody Rhodes already throw out there what he wants to do in WWE? If he doesn't achieve all of his goals in the long run, will his current run look like it was all a bluff?

In a recent promo, he listed winning the Universal title as one of his goals. While there's no doubting he's qualified for the spot and will likely receive plenty of opportunities, it may be a while before that happens. Roman Reigns is pretty much dug in as the current titleholder and may even hold the title until next year's WrestleMania.

It may get to a point where the 'newness' has faded off, and Rhodes is starting to look more and more like just another sad face at the poker table in WWE.

If that happens, a lot of the lofty goals he has set may come back to bite him. If he fails to chase down those dreams, the audience may jump off of his magical mystery ride. So he's either setting himself up for the ultimate victory or a crushing defeat.

As usual, he's going all in.

Always the gambler, Rhodes doesn't seem to mind. He took a risk on himself when he went out on his own in 2016. He began organizing the ALL IN event based on an online bet with Dave Meltzer, and he rolled the dice again by being a part of AEW's executive order.

Now, he's got one more hand to play, and he's hoping to lay down all aces in WWE. Based on his pattern of success, it's hard to bet against Cody Rhodes. Because no matter what happens, he always seems to know how to be a wild card.

What do you think the future holds for Cody Rhodes in WWE? Will he be the Universal Champion someday? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

