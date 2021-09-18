3 Big takeaways from AEW Rampage (17th September 2021)

As AEW heads towards their historic Dynamite: Grand Slam show at Arthur Ashe Stadium next week, they finished the build on Friday night.

With over 18,000 seats already filled for their debut in the famed tennis arena, All Elite Wrestling has set things up pretty strongly for next week and in the future.

Here are three things that stuck out about the final Rampage before the company's next stop at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

#3 The inevitable Lucha Bros. vs. Santana and Ortiz feud for the titles will set the tag team division on fire

These four men have a long history, and there's no doubt they are on a collision course in AEW.

The two teams have mutual respect, which should make their battles even better. And although the former LAX made the save tonight - rescuing Pentagon and Fenix from a post-match beatdown - the smell in the air is that they will eventually clash.

Fans of IMPACT Wrestling have been treated to some classic showdowns between the two pairings in the past, but now the duos have the opportunity to show their skills on a much bigger stage.

Fans should watch closely to see how the arc of this storyline plays out. A long-term feud over the AEW Tag Team Titles could provide some signature moments for the promotion.

#2 The Ruby Soho and Britt Baker face-off made the women's division look like it has more star power

With all due respect to former champions like Riho and Hikaru Shida, the early days of the AEW Women's division were mainly considered unsuccessful.

The in-ring action was on par with any other product globally but lacked that 'big fight' feeling from primetime players. On the flip side, both Baker and Soho look like stars, and they showed that with their dueling promos this week.

Both ladies held nothing back as they blasted each other ahead of their title match next week at Arthur Ashe Stadium. It was a great segment that illuminated that the promotion has added plenty of stars to their female universe.

Soho has plenty of momentum right now, so it wouldn't be surprising if she takes the gold at Grand Slam.

#1 Sammy Guevara has become one of AEW's most popular talents and should defeat Miro for the TNT Title

sammy guevara @sammyguevara The Spanish God vs Gods Favorite Champion The Spanish God vs Gods Favorite Champion

Sammy Guevara is known as Chris Jericho's protege in AEW, but he's taken huge strides to break out and become a star in his own right.

He's positioned to become another of the promotion's 'homegrown stars' and is beloved by the fan base. A victory over Miro and a TNT title reign would be perfect for him at this point.

Aside from his athletic ability, Guevara brings a magnetizing personality and the instant rub of being part of the Inner Circle. The sky is the limit for this young superstar on the rise.

This week's episode of AEW Rampage was the perfect walk-through for next week's shows. As the last few episodes have show, they are primed and ready to take a bite out of The Big Apple.

