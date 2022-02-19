3 Big takeaways from AEW Rampage (February 18, 2022)

AEW Rampage followed a powerful episode of Dynamite by keeping the action going. The promotion's secondary show continues to be the fastest hour in pro wrestling.

Rampage was shown in an earlier timeslot than usual this week, as they kicked off at 6 PM ET, three hours before their regular placement. When the ratings come out in a few days, we'll see if the time change affected the viewership.

Having said that, let's take a look at three things that stuck out about this episode of Rampage.

#3 - Jay White doesn't seem to be a great fit for AEW, and he might be one of those guys who gets lost in the shuffle

White may be a Bullet Club brother to the guys in The Elite, but he doesn't have the same charisma. He's a good performer, but he doesn't stand out in All Elite Wrestling at all. At least not yet.

Having said that, any move Tony Khan makes that brings in international stars, even on a short-term basis, is a solid strike. It helps solidify his 'revolving door' policy and makes everything more interesting. You never know who might show up, and that's always exciting.

Hopefully, Switchblade finds success with the promotion. But so far, all signs point to this being a failed experiment.

#2 - There's going to be a lot of beef in the AEW Face of the Revolution match

Powerhouse Hobbs dispatched Dante Martin in a rather convincing fashion to earn his spot in the ladder climbing encounter at AEW Revolution. He joins fellow big men Keith Lee and Wardlow in this battle, meaning all three entrants thus far are big men with punishing, power moves.

This must be encouraging to fans of the promotion who were growing concerned that Tony Khan wasn't putting enough emphasis on legitimate heavyweights and behemoths of the mat. That seems to have changed now.

With Lee leading the way and others such as Hobbs, Lance Archer, and Wardlow leading their evolution of the upper card, we may be seeing the dawn of a new era in All Elite Wrestling.

#1 It doesn't matter how they book him, Adam Cole is a babyface to the AEW audience

Cole came out to another raucous ovation from the crowd. Despite the fanbase having nothing but love and respect for Hangman Adam Page, Cole is their new toy, fresh out of the box. They love his act and his swagger. It also doesn't hurt that he's also a tremendous performer.

Adam Cole looks to be challenging Hangman soon for the world championship, and it's a good bet that he will take the title. Oddly enough, the majority of fans will likely cheer for this supposed heel star winning the belt from an established babyface.

What did you think of this week's episode of AEW Rampage? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Want a chance to hang out with Rob Van Dam? Vote now

Edited by Angana Roy