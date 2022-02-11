3 possible names for Keith Lee's first feud in AEW

Keith Lee made an amazing debut on this week's AEW Dynamite as the 'mystery man' Tony Khan had been teasing. He did not disappoint, dominating Isiah Kassidy and tossing him around like a bag of wet cement.

The Limitless One is a star-in-the-making who fans have been waiting to see get his opportunity in the spotlight. If handled properly, he could turn out to be an asset to All Elite Wrestling for years to come.

It's odd to think that Keith Lee even ended up in this position, considering that just a few weeks ago, he was all set for WWE's main roster, even being renamed 'Bearcat' Lee at one point. Right off the bat, everything was scrubbed as there was a failure to launch.

Now we find Lee in AEW, where he will get a second chance to prove to the world that he can be the star that so many believe he will be. But who will he target first in the promotion? Here's a list of three possible names for Keith Lee to battle with in order to get the ball rolling.

#3. If Jake Hager is going heel, he would make for a great matchup with Keith Lee

It appears The Inner Circle is disbanding with Chris Jericho on the verge of a heel turn and Hager right by his side. The pairing of Hager vs. Lee would provide for a great contrast in styles and would definitely have some hard-hitting action.

While Hager isn't the microphone worker that Lee is, that may make the feud even more entertaining, with The Limitless One talking circles around the MMA fighter.

#2. Targeting Sammy Guevara and the TNT title makes a lot of sense

If Lee wants to make an immediate splash in All Elite Wrestling, he could start by climbing the ladder of success. By capturing the TNT title, he would take a step up the ranks right away and position himself to eventually challenge for the AEW World Championship.

Sammy Guevara is one of the most popular characters, so this would likely be a babyface vs. babyface matchup. A feud between him and Keith Lee would be less about emotion and more about the gold.

#1. Lee vs. Wardlow would be explosive

The powerhouse of The Pinnacle is another up-and-coming big man, much like Lee. Both performers punctuate every power slam and stun with every suplex. So a matchup between these two would be a lot of fun to watch.

Wardlow also looks to be making a face turn soon as he grows more and more tired of MJF's antics. So he would be getting a simultaneous push at the same time as Lee. A series of matches between the two powerhouses could be a long-term storyline that would elevate both men.

It will be interesting to see where Keith Lee starts first in AEW, but there's no doubting that he has a major opportunity right now. He can prove WWE wrong for letting him go while exploring new horizons at the same time. If Lee's debut match is any indication, he will be made to look strong in AEW. We will see if he takes advantage of that.

What did you think of Keith Lee's AEW debut? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

