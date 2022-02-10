The Inner Circle unravels as Sammy Guevara "departs" faction on AEW Dynamite

The February 9, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite will be sad for fans of The Inner Circle as the top faction has been left on its death bed with TNT champion Sammy Guevara seemingly departing the group.

The cracks in the faction began to show in late 2021 as Eddie Kingston, a good friend to both Santana and Ortiz, planted the idea that the duo would be better off away from the former AEW World Champion and the rest of The Inner Circle faction.

It culminated with Santana and Ortiz refusing to tag in Chris Jericho during a trios match against 2point0 and Daniel Garcia. Upset at being ignored, the Le Champion demanded a team meeting between all faction members.

After coming out separately from the rest of the faction, Santana and Ortiz stated their days of being second best are over. However, Jericho retaliated by mentioning that the duo was given an opportunity to take the AEW Tag Team Championships away from The Young Bucks but failed.

After claiming he had hired the wrong members of their former IMPACT Wrestling stable LAX, Santana, Ortiz, and Jericho almost came to blows before Sammy Guevara acted as a peacemaker. He then made the boldest statement out of everyone in the group.

Guevera demanded that everyone sort out their differences. He refused to be associated with the faction until peace was achieved, leaving the Inner Circle jacket in the ring.

After Guevara's exit, Ortiz took the microphone to challenge Chris Jericho and Jake Hager to a tag team match for the February 16 edition of AEW Dynamite. Jericho agreed before stating that attendance in the match would be mandatory.

What did Eddie Kingston think about what happened on AEW Dynamite?

While rehabbing an injury, Eddie Kingston has been absent from AEW TV. However, his fingerprints are all over the downfall of The Inner Circle. So what did he think of The Inner Circle team meeting?

Safe to say, he found it highly amusing. He shared a GIF of himself laughing while quote tweeting AEW's tweet about tonight's Inner Circle segment.

