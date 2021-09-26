3 big takeaways from AEW Rampage: Grand Slam (September 24th, 2021)

AEW's trip through New York this week couldn't have gone any better than they had hoped for.

Coming off a terrific episode of Dynamite, AEW capped it off with a special two-hour episode of Rampage. And although it didn't have the same energy as its brother program, Rampage certainly delivered.

This week's episode was highlighted by CM Punk's first TV match in seven years, as well as some severe carnage during the main event.

Feeding off the electricity of the Arthur Ashe crowd, the show continued its streak of solid programming. Here are three things that stuck out about this week's episode of AEW Rampage:

#3 CM Punk should start facing some high caliber talents in AEW

With all due respect to Powerhouse Hobbs, fans were hoping for more when AEW signed CM Punk.

Punk previously said that part of his mission is to elevate young talent, and these bouts help slow transition him slowly and save the 'money matches' for later.

But it would be great to see him face more proven, mid-to-high level names on the card. Perhaps someone like Dustin Rhodes or even Jake Hager.

Fans are ecstatic about Punk's return after seven years. They've conjured up images of dream matches for Punk in AEW, and they will likely want to start seeing them pretty soon.

#2 Excalibur did not work well in between two heel commentators

The AEW announcing situation right now is confusing. This week, Excalibur was joined by Taz and Ricky Starks of Team Taz.

To put the play-by-play guy between two heels from the same faction on commentary is a confusing move, to say the least.

The team may have worked for a one-hour broadcast. But as the show went on, it became an odd mix: The cocktail of Ex trying to make the calls, while Taz and Starks just heeled it up and agreed with each other all night.

They didn't have good chemistry, and the schoolboy towel-snapping of Taz and Starks ruined several good moments.

#1 The all-out brawl in the main event was a beautiful mess

The match was supposed to be 'unsanctioned,' yet a referee was controlling the action. The match also ended in a pinfall when typically a 'lights out' match means you only win if you knock your opponent out cold.

Having said that, these four men put on a carnival of carnage that was worth watching.

The battle had its fair share of light moments as well. At one point, Eddie Kingston cornered Lance Archer with a series of spastic overhand chops that were meant to look as comical as they were physical.

While it couldn't quite match the fire of the biggest Dynamite ever, this week's episode of Rampage was still a great one. Punk looked great in the ring once again, storylines were advanced, and some good, old-fashioned violence to close things out.

It will be interesting to see if AEW can keep this momentum going with their late-night, Friday show in the weeks to come.

