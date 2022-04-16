3 Big Takeaways from AEW Rampage (April 15, 2022)

It was an early edition of AEW Rampage this week, starting at 7 PM ET (6 CST), basically being the opener to SmackDown instead of following the WWE program. The card was loaded and provided plenty of action, so it will be interesting to see the ratings in this earlier timeslot.

It's clear that AEW has emphasized Dynamite in recent weeks, as they have featured a lot more high-profile matches and star power. It shows and is another reason why Rampage continues to be 'the fastest hour in pro wrestling today.'

Here are three takeaways from this week's episode of AEW Rampage:

#3 - Dustin Rhodes' challenge to CM Punk should make for a classic match

The Rhodes Who Remains made his presence felt again by challenging The Best in the World in a backstage promo. He asked Punk to answer, which (of course) he will.

With the incredible shape both men are in now, stamina won't be a problem for these two veterans. It's a great contrast of wrestling style and should end up on the list of 'dream matches' that AEW seems to have a knack for.

Any true wrestling fan will tune in to see this one because, as Rhodes said, they "blow the roof off that sucker."

This is one of the charms of All Elite Wrestling. While we are seeing the emergence of new stars, we are also seeing a renaissance of veteran performers. This should be an entertaining (and likely bloody) battle with both men giving each other their props in the end.

#2 - The AEW World Championship match was entertaining yet somewhat melodramatic

While it's admirable for Tony Khan to add a world title match to an episode of Rampage, this one could have been called as soon as it was announced. There was no way the world championship would be dropped on Friday's show.

The match itself went as expected. Both Adam Cole and Hangman Page did their best with the stipulation and showed the fire of their rivalry. But the ending was so predictable that it took away from an excellent battle.

#1 - The Blackpool Combat Club has found the perfect mix by adding Wheeler Yuta

Yuta plays the young underdog with a perfect mix of technical wrestling and gutsy fighting. Jon Moxley provides a maniac who can brawl or wrestle, while Daniel Bryan is the role of the smug, technical star. Additionally, having William Regal there to steer this ship is the icing on the cake.

While they might add more members later, right now, they should stay with this combination for the weeks ahead. With Yuta getting the pin on WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn, a victory over The Gunn Club showed just how cohesive the trio could be. However, with Yuta already holding the ROH Pure Championship, we may see his comrades chase singles belts of their own.

