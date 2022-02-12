3 Big Takeaways from AEW Rampage (February 11, 2022)

This week's episode of AEW Rampage was jam-packed, as the 60 minutes seemed to just fly by. Things were moving fast and furiously in Atlantic City.

There were two fabulous tag team matches, an appearance by Britt Baker, and Hook was in action as well. With so much going on, there's a lot to take a closer look at. Here are three big takeaways from this week's episode of Rampage.

#3 Dr. Britt Baker DMD continues to be a terrific heel champion.

The Good Doctor has now surpassed 250 days as the AEW Women's Champion, and she played her role as the heel titleholder to perfection again tonight.

She made a newcomer named Renee Renegade look good before ultimately finishing her off. Then, she did what all good heels do: She attacked her after the bell.

Thunder Rosa arrived to break up Britt's beating, and it appears these two are likely to face off for the title at AEW Revolution on March 6th. That's likely where The Good Doctor does the honors, and Rosa walks away with the gold.

#2 Some AEW fans might have soured on The Young Bucks, but they are still a terrific tandem.

Some of the original fan favorites from All Elite Wrestling have dissatisfied a percentage of the audience, and the Bucks are part of that group.

The Elite, in general, have been met with disapproval by fans who insist they have booked themselves more prominently than other, more deserving talents. But that doesn't change the fact that Matt and Nick Jackson remain among the most exciting and electrifying teams in all pro wrestling.

They may be a little slower than they were five years ago, but they remain an 'elite' tag team. They showed that once again in a terrific match with Roppongi Vice.

#1 AEW is handling Hook the right way for now

Tony Khan realizes he may have something special in Hook, and he's protecting him on his television appearances. They have put him in matches against preliminary opponents, where the rookie manhandles the competition. For now? That's likely the best way to portray him to the audience.

If they were to throw Hook in the ring with an established star or a longtime veteran, it wouldn't make sense for him to be all that competitive, let alone win the match.

The path that Khan is taking with Hook has been smooth thus far. There's no reason to muddy it up right now by rushing Taz's son into high-level matches. As good as he's looked, he's still not ready for that yet.

If this kid really is a knight in shining armor for AEW, then it's better to let him hone his skills for now and slay bigger dragons later.

What did you think of this week's episode of Rampage? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy