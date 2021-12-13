The wrestling world is now on the Hook

Even after a few days of trying to cool down, it just hasn't. Hook-a-Mania is still red hot and running wild this week.

Hook, the son of ECW legend Taz, made his in-ring debut Friday night on Rampage against Fuego de Sol, and to say that he impressed a few people would be an understatement. His performance and presentation had virtually everyone in wrestling cyberspace talking as he quickly finished off his opponent.

Hook's combination of judo throws, big suplexes and submission holds was a sight for sore eyes if you are a fan of throwback in-ring combat. There's no doubt that this kid has been training closely with his dad, but he also blended other martial arts disciplines into his style.

Based on this debut match, it's clear that Hook's skill set is distinct, compared to the action fans usually see. It was pure wrestling in a professional wrestling match, something we don't get a lot of these days.

More than anything, Hook's poise and presence won many fans and wrestling veterans over.

Honcho🎯 @P1AllElite



#AEWRampage Hearing good things about HOOK’s in ring debut 👀 Hearing good things about HOOK’s in ring debut 👀#AEWRampage https://t.co/19IVk3i8Kv

Hook's power and agility are remarkable. He's already in great shape, and the young star can easily add more bulk to his frame as he matures. The Team Taz member already has an exceptional combination of strength, skill and speed, and that mix will only improve with time.

But that isn't what sets him apart in the eyes of those in the know. It's the way he carries himself that makes him different than any other rookie.

Very rarely do you see anyone - in their very first match in front of live fans - walk the walk the way that Hook did. He's truly special in that he has his father's New York swagger and isn't afraid to show it.

That fearlessness will serve him well as he officially begins his journey in AEW. Wrestling is a place where only the strong - both physically and mentally - survive. It appears that Hook understands that in spades.

With Hook finally unleashed from the laboratory, this super machine did exactly what he was supposed to do in his debut.

He went out, dominated, played to the crowd and left. It was sort of like watching a Mike Tyson fight in the 1980's — short, sweet, and all about business. There was very little fanfare or fireworks; Hook just went out there to dominate his opponent. Make no mistake, that's exactly what he did on Friday night.

Where it goes from here is anyone's guess, but it's doubtful we will see this protege pinned anytime soon. Tony Khan and company will want to put him on a fast track to get him up to the level of his contemporaries like MJF, Jungle Boy, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara.

It will be interesting to see what happens when Hook moves past preliminary opponents and starts to battle other buzzworthy stars. There's no doubt he will hold his own, and most importantly, everyone will be watching, based on that first night on Long Island.

The wrestling world is now Hook'd. Hopefully? We get reeled in even further in the weeks and months ahead.

Also Read Article Continues below

What did you think of Hook's debut in All Elite Wrestling? Do think he has a chance to be a star with the promotion? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy Hook's AEW debut? Yes No 0 votes so far