The dark appeal of Darby Allin

Darby Allin has a mystique that is hard to explain but easy to understand.

Considered one of the cornerstones of AEW's youth movement, Allin is an enigma, a dark warrior who is willing to do anything to win - and to entertain the fans.

That was most evident recently when he and MJF opened AEW Full Gear 2021 with a blow-away match where both men impressed. The contest proved that Allin is not just merely a risk-taker, and MJF can do more than just talk.

Darby Allin's enigmatic character is somehow relatable

Over the course of the last two years, Allin has developed so much, not only as an in-ring performer but also as a character. He's shown more confidence on the microphone and in his overall presence.

And of course, it doesn't hurt to be getting the rub by hanging out with an icon and Hall of Famer in the legendary Sting. Having The Stinger act as a mentor to Allin was brilliant on AEW's part. It's as if he's passing the torch down to a younger version of himself.

But there's even more to Darby Allin than that. He has a unique connection with the AEW audience. It seems almost cosmic how deeply they are drawn into his universe.

Allin's connection with the crowd goes further than just what he does in the ring. Sure, he's a terrific performer, but it's the psychological bond he has with the fans that makes him so unique.

Because - in many ways - he represents a little piece of all of us: our doubts, our idiosyncrasies, and our own recklessness. And also, the desire to rise above all those things.

Everyone feels like a misfit sometimes. No matter how mature and successful people become, there are several times you can feel like an outsider looking in.

Allin speaks to that part of life and attacks it head-on. He embraces his 'so-called loser' image, and it fuels him. That's what makes him such an appealing character. Not just because it's real, but because everyone can relate to that situation, in one form or another.

That's the appeal of Darby Allin - he represents the dark side in all of us.

