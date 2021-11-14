AEW Full Gear definitely put the pedal to the metal

If any pay-per-view has ever had an appropriate name, it's AEW Full Gear. The event contained more high-octane action than any wrestling event of 2021.

From beginning to end, Full Gear seemed like everyone was trying to outrace one another. From start to finish, it was a show that made fans' hearts race.

Right from the time the gentleman started their engines, they hit the gas pedal and never stopped.

MJF and Darby Allin showed why they are two of the brightest young stars in AEW

We saw Bryan Danielson set himself for a chance to eventually wave the AEW banner along with a gritty and greasy battle between CM Punk and Eddie Kingston. And as great as those battles were, they just set up what would happen next.

The crowd in Minneapolis was red hot on a cold night and helped set up the environment of the evening.

There were also many references and tributes to the late Eddie Guerrero, who died 16 years ago on November 13th in Minneapolis. It was a beautiful nod to one of the greatest performers of all time.

Every time someone performed a frog splash or the three amigos, the audience broke out in an "EDDIE" chant, which added to the ambiance of the evening.

This show should go down as one of the very best of 2021, if not the finest of the entire year.

Great performances from veterans like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Miro, and Chris Jericho were mixed along with a look at the future like Allin, MJF, and Sammy Guevara. Without a doubt, Tony Khan and AEW went full speed at Full Gear.

Overall, there's no way anyone can give this show a thumbs down because it was as exciting as anyone could expect.

But the highlight of the evening was the main event as we finally saw Hangman Adam Page fulfill a two-year dream by hitting the finish line and capturing the AEW World Title. It was the perfect ending to a nearly perfect show.

Congratulations to All Elite Wrestling for driving hard with Full Gear. They certainly took the checkered flag tonight and should take a bow in victory lane.

