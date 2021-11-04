Will Hangman Adam Page be the next AEW World Champion?

Kenny Omega is the longest reigning champion in AEW history, but he will deal with former friend "Hangman" Adam Page on November 13th at Full Gear.

The 30-year-old, who has come so close to the gold in the past, will have a chance to finally nail the bullseye at the Target Center in Minneapolis. As a fan favorite, many are betting on him to be the guy who finally ends the tenure of the Cleaner as the top dog in AEW.

Page competed for the belt in the inaugural clash for it against Chris Jericho, ultimately losing to the former WWE legend. Since then? It seems like the AEW audience has been waiting with baited breath to see him finally get his due and hold the gold.

"Hangman"Adam Page has been one of the most popular figures in AEW since its inception

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse "Adam Page just came back in Philadelphia and you think like,



'Danielson main evented a couple WrestleManias. Punk, he’s a huge superstar. Certainly, one of those guys is gonna get the biggest reaction of the night.’



No, Adam Page got the best reaction."



- Bryan Danielson "Adam Page just came back in Philadelphia and you think like, 'Danielson main evented a couple WrestleManias. Punk, he’s a huge superstar. Certainly, one of those guys is gonna get the biggest reaction of the night.’ No, Adam Page got the best reaction."- Bryan Danielson https://t.co/PQlOLoQelA

There's no doubt that Page is beloved by AEW fans, who have embraced him and his 'Cowbot S**t". The reaction he receives ranks right up there with some of the biggest names in All Elite Wrestling right now.

Since his return to the company after a short hiatus, Page has been on a roll. He won the Casino Ladder match to secure this shot, and it almost seems like it's his time to shine.

If Page does indeed win the AEW World title, it will get a huge reaction from the hardcore fanbase who have been following the product for the past two years. He has been adopted by them as one of their own. There's no doubting his connection with the people.

At just 30 years of age, The Hangman could be one of the faces of AEW for a long time to come, and Full Gear could very well be a great step forward in that process. If anyone has earned that opportunity, it's certainly Adam Page.

With Jon Moxley out for now and Cody unable to challenge for the title, that only leaves a handful of names that could dethrone Kenny Omega. Obviously, Bryan Danielson and CM Punk are on that list, along with some dark horse contenders like Brian Cage and MJF.

But heading into Full Gear, it would be a wise decision to let the cowboy ride into town and win the day... It's time for him to fire his best bullet now.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Do you think Hangman Adam Page will defeat Kenny Omega for the AEW World Heavyweight title at Full Gear? Or will the Cleaner retain the championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam

LIVE POLL Q. Who will be victorious? Adam Page Kenny Omega 2 votes so far