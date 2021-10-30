What does the future hold for AEW World Champion Kenny Omega?

Kenny Omega has had an amazing run as AEW World Champion thus far.

Omega — long considered one of the most talented professional wrestlers in the world — captured the title from Jon Moxley last December, and has been the AEW kingpen ever since. His reign has been marked by malice, as he turned heel and aligned himself with the devious Don Callis.

As a member of The Elite, as well as an Executive Vice President of All Elite Wrestling, Omega has enjoyed a lofty status in the promotion. He's certainly proven himself to be worthy of his position as both a performer and a backstage influence.

But what does the future hold for The Best Bout Machine, Kenny Omega?

Omega's status as a legend in the pro wrestling industry is already well-cemented. His battles with Kazuchika Okada will go down as some of the greatest matches of all time, and he reigned supreme as the IWGP champion. Since his move to AEW, he has continued to prove to be a fantastic in-ring star.

As the master of six-star matches and a former PWI Wrestler of the Year, the 20-year veteran is currently at the top of his game, however, he may not be holding the gold for much longer.

It seems almost certain that AEW is lining up Hangman Adam Page to be the man to finally reach the top of their mountain.

Over the course of two years, he and Omega have had a great, long-running storyline, as both friends and rivals. And with reports that Omega has been dealing with some mounting injuries, he may end up dropping the belt to take some much-needed time off.

Whatever happens next for the talented grappler is anyone's guess, but he has definitely proven to be a worthy titleholder. He has engaged in everything from high-flying action to down and dirty hardcore matches.

In the meantime, he has also made history by being a triple champion by holding the AEW, IMPACT, and AAA titles at the same time. It's a feat that many thought impossible.

While Omega may not hold the gold for much longer, there's no doubt he still has many dream matches left in his legendary career. It will be interesting to see what lies in store for him in the months (and years) to come.

Who do think will eventually de-throne Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

