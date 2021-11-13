Remembering the life and times of the great Eddie Guerrero

On November 13, 2005, Eduardo Gory Guerrero Llanes, best known to wrestling fans worldwide as Eddie Guerrero, passed away.

Born on October 9, 1967, in El Paso, Texas – he was the son of Gory Guerrero, a member of the famed Guerrero pro wrestling family. Considered a great luchador, Eddie would eventually revolutionize the industry as one of the finest in-ring performers of all time.

His presence, passion, and professionalism were unparalleled. That's why he garnered so much respect from fans and co-workers alike.

Eddie Guerrero's death was so shocking because it seems like someone as great as him should live forever

While Guerrero will always be remembered for his time in WWE, he was a pioneer long before that. His matches in ECW will never be forgotten. His work as an architect of WCW's cruiserweight division made him a true superstar.

Apart from being a great wrestler, The Latino Heat mentored many other stars through his hard work. The likes of Rey Mysterio, Batista, JBL, Chris Jericho have raved over Guerrero's influence over their career.

Beyond his ability to tell a story in the ring, it was (perhaps) his sense of humor that set him apart. Despite his immense talent, he never took himself too seriously. That's what made him such a beloved character.

It seems almost impossible to believe that Latino Heat has been gone for so many years, but he left us with some unforgettable memories. Be it his entrances to the ring in a drop-top, low rider, or his legendary championship win; he will never be forgotten.

Eddie Guerrero should be an inspiration to us all because he persevered when so many people doubted him. From a horrific car accident to personal demons, he overcame many struggles to become the star he was always supposed to be.

He took his lemons... and turned them into lemonade. You rarely see people with guts like that, and they should be respected.

So today, please take time to give thanks to the late, great Eddie Guerrero, and bless his memory.

Viva La Raza... FOREVER.

