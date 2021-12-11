3 Big Takeaways from AEW Rampage (December 10, 2021)

AEW is creeping closer and closer to their special episode of Dynamite, Winter is Coming, on December 15th, so they wanted to have as much momentum as possible going into next week.

As AEW's final national broadcast prior to that night, Rampage would do its best to keep fans interested as All Elite Wrestling looks to close out 2021 in a strong way. It did not disappoint.

While there wasn't a ton of development in terms of storylines for next week, the show as a whole was very good. The Rampage playbook seems to be to keep the train moving along in its role as a complimentary program to the flagship show.

AEW met that objective and more on Friday night; in doing so, it also gave fans a satisfying viewing experience. With that said, let's examine three things that stood out about this week's episode of AEW Rampage:

#3. The Lucha Bros and FTR showed once again why they are two of AEW's top teams

The show started off hot with a tag team title match pitting champions The Lucha Bros against FTR. It may have been the opening bout, but it certainly didn't come off as a standard curtain-jerker. This clash could easily have main-evented a show anywhere in the wrestling world.

Words like "barn-burner" and "stomach churner" are the best way to describe this bout. As they usually do, the two teams exchanged innovative maneuvers and near finishes. All the close calls kept you feeling like you were on a roller-coaster ride.

Given the talent level involved, you could repeatedly watch matches between these two teams and never get tired of it. And make no mistake, this rivalry isn't over yet. It will continue on for years to come, even if the duos temporarily enter new feuds in the short-term future.

#2. Are we really going to see Sting vs. Tully Blanchard in an actual wrestling match?

It looks more and more like we are headed for a battle of sexagenarians in spandex, as Hall of Famers Sting and Tully Blanchard have had multiple confrontations recently.

These teases culminated on Friday night when FTR attacked The Stinger and Darby Allin during a backstage segment. Blanchard put an exclamation point on the assault when he punted Sting right in the family jewels. Surely, revenge will be on The Stinger's mind moving forward.

In some ways, fans probably don't want to see the two legends fight because they would be shells of their former selves. For others, this potential contest would offer a harmless trip down memory lane.

If these two have a match, it will likely rely heavily on psychology and pace, but it could be entertaining nonetheless. Performers with a big-match mentality never seem to lose that, and we've all seen how many big matches Blanchard and Sting have been a part of in the past.

#1. AEW may have a real find in Hook; his debut was impressive.

Taz's son Hook has made a lot of appearances on television, but he did not disappoint when we finally saw him unleashed on Friday night.

Hook has clearly trained his entire life for this moment. He mixed judo throws with submission locks en route to a decisive win over Fuego del Sol. As a former multi-sport star in high school, he has impressive power and agility. These traits stood out in his debut. It's clear that the Team Taz member is not just a submission wrestler; he's also light on his feet and quicker than you would think at first glance.

He's in stunning shape, but he's still young so he hasn't completely filled out yet. When Hook finally grows into his body, he will have a remarkable combination of strength, skill and speed. His development over the next few weeks will be interesting to observe because AEW might have a potential star on its hands.

This week's AEW Rampage was a mix of a little bit of everything, with a great tag team title match and the emergence of a bright new prospect.

More than anything, however, it kept us ready for the big events the company has left to close out the rest of 2021. Nothing earth-shattering happened this week, because it didn't need to. Instead, fans can look forward to more major moments Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming.

