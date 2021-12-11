CM Punk reacts to Hook's AEW in-ring Debut

CM Punk posted a humorous gif of a penguin holding a suitcase in response to Hook debuting on AEW Rampage.

CM Punk gave his seal of approval as Hook, Taz's son, finally showcased his in-ring ability. Hook has been seen several times on Dynamite as part of Team Taz, but it was unclear when he'd debut. Once he did, it got Punk's attention as he posted a gif hinting at his astonishment at how good the young star was:

Moreover, the hashtag Punk used, #SendHook, was a reference to when he was interrupted by Taz. In that promo, Punk told Taz:

"I'll tell you what! Because I have known you a long time, because I do respect you. Send Starks! Send Hook! Send me Hobbs."

Hook's match with Fuego Del Sol was well-received by industry veterans as some believe he's a star in the making. Moreover, Hook has officially signed by AEW, and fans will see more of him in the new year.

CM Punk is locked in a feud with MJF

While CM Punk may want Hook, his feud with MJF is what everyone's interested in. The pair's first promo together garnered praise for its rawness. More so, they garnered praise from Disco Inferno, a known AEW critic. But, to be clear, he does criticize WWE as well.

"They (CM Punk and MJF) do not sound like they're reading scripted promos or memorizing written scripted promos, which most of the wrestlers do. But I think they're both excellent talkers. MJF, very well spoken. First of all, it's hard to be a fast talker on the mic and not stumble over your words ever. Which MJF never does. Right. But, you know, the promo segment [MJF-CM Punk] was good. The only problem was it was too long. So you had a lot of material, so every bit of material wasn't going to be a hit," Disco Inferno said.

Also Read Article Continues below

It'll be interesting how this feud evolves in the coming months.

Jon Moxley said many stunning things in his book. Find out what he said right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh