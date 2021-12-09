"They do not sound like they're reading scripted promos" - Disco Inferno praises two popular AEW stars' promo abilities

Disco Inferno had high words of praise for MJF and CM Punk's promo abilities as he recently recalled their promo battle that went down on AEW Dynamite a few weeks ago.

During the Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite episode, Friedman and Punk engaged in a rip-roaring war of words that saw both men reference multiple WWE stars such as John Cena and The Miz to insult each other.

While speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno expressed that Punk and Friedman do not sound like they're reading a script. The WCW veteran applauded both rivals for their excellent promo skills, especially MJF, who Inferno thinks does not stumble with his words.

However, he also thought the segment ran for too long, which meant that not every aspect of their promo battle was a hit.

"They (CM Punk and MJF) do not sound like they're reading scripted promos or memorizing written scripted promos, which most of the wrestlers do. But I think they're both excellent talkers. MJF, very well spoken. First of all, it's hard to be a fast talker on the mic and not stumble over your words ever. Which MJF never does. Right. But, you know, the promo segment [MJF-CM Punk] was good. The only problem was it was too long. So you had a lot of material, so every bit of material wasn't going to be a hit," Disco Inferno said.

Regardless, the two AEW stars' war of words was so captivating that it prompted Edge and The Miz to deliver a similar promo battle on WWE RAW. The Rated-R Superstar even took a shot at CM Punk for using The Miz's name on Dynamite.

AEW star MJF recently accused CM Punk of being a two-faced personality

MJF explicitly stated that CM Punk is doing nothing but "pretending" to care about the young talent in Tony Khan's promotion. The Pinnacle leader is keen to expose The Voice of the Voiceless.

"My problem with Punk is he walks out there, he puts on this little happy face, he’s glad-handing everybody. He’s pretending that he cares about the younger talent, he’s pretending that he cares about the success of AEW. All that man is doing is pretending and I’m sick of it and all I’m trying to do is put that into the forefront. Just trying to call him out on his BS," MJF said. (h/t: POST Wrestling)

It is unknown when exactly the two stars will meet each other in their first-time-ever clash, but MJF currently has a lot on its plate. The Salt of the Earth will put his Dynamite Diamond ring on the line against Dante Martin on next week's Winter is Coming episode.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you make of Disco Inferno's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy the recent promo battle between MJF and CM Punk? Yes No 1 votes so far