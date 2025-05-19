3 big things that need to happen with MJF in AEW after joining Hurt Syndicate 

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, popularly known as MJF, has been one of the four pillars of All Elite Wrestling since its inception in 2019. The Salt of the Earth has been involved in multiple feuds and storylines and has etched various championships and accolades on his resume. However, 2025 will see him take a completely different route.

Ad

For the last month, MJF has been involved with The Hurt Syndicate, trying to become its fourth member. MVP and Shelton Benjamin have been keen on the idea, especially after Maxwell's continuous efforts and the perks he has offered. However, Bobby Lashley had been turning him down for weeks.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

MJF made his final attempt at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break and got Lashley on his side, who gave him the thumbs up and officially accepted him as a member of the faction. With The Hurt Syndicate adding MJF to their ranks and making it official on the upcoming episode of Dynamite this week, here are the three big things that can happen for The Devil moving forward.

#3. MJF could win top matches easily with his new teammates

MJF has been known to be a narcissist throughout his AEW tenure so far. The former AEW World Champion has done everything in his power to emerge victorious in important bouts, but there have been times when things have not gone his way.

Ad

But now that Friedman has a force like The Hurt Syndicate behind him, he will have a huge amount of backup when it comes to wrestling top matches. With proper planning and brute force surrounding MJF, his run in All Elite Wrestling could be smooth as ever.

#2. Take his career to new heights under the tutelage of veterans

MJF's career has seen its fair share of ups and downs in All Elite Wrestling so far. He has experienced some setbacks but overcame them with his in-ring acumen and knowledge of the business. However, things could look very different as a part of The Hurt Syndicate.

Ad

The former International Champion is now under the tutelage of top veterans like MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin, who have years of experience in the business and have won multiple titles between them. He could access everything he needs to know from their tenure to ascend to greater heights and become a megastar in professional wrestling.

#1. Reclaim the AEW World Championship after two years

One of the top prizes that MJF has had eyes on ever since returning to AEW last year has been the World Championship. It has been over two years since he last held the title and has not been able to find a clear path towards reclaiming the top prize in Tony Khan's company.

Ad

Expand Tweet

MJF's new association with The Hurt Syndicate could remove all those hurdles. He could use MVP's manipulation, Shelton Benjamin's veteran status, and Bobby Lashley's raw power to his advantage and begin his journey to winning the AEW World title once again. Moreover, should current champion Jon Moxley remain the titleholder, MJF's being in The Hurt Syndicate would also come in handy to even the odds with his faction, The Death Riders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More