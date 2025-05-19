Hurt Syndicate has recruited MJF for one major reason, says AEW star

AEW's Hurt Syndicate faction recently grew in size. With MJF added to the group this week, it now consists of four major names. Apart from the Salt of the Earth, its members are former WWE stars MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley. Furthermore, Benjamin and Lashey are the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Fans worldwide are immersed in the MJF-Hurt Syndicate storyline. Its build-up has been fascinating, and hopefully, it will become more intriguing in the coming weeks. There are several possibilities in this angle. However, according to top AEW star Jay Lethal, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley will probably use the former world champion to their advantage.

The former ROH World Champion recently spoke about this situation on a new episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett.

"From my view, I’m sure it’s probably going to lead to the Hurt Syndicate using MJF, because I think they view him as somebody who, no matter what shortcut he takes, he gets what he wants all the time. So, I think they’re going to use that. They can use that so much to their advantage.” said Lethal. [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

According to Jim Cornette, The Hurt Syndicate will never wrestle AEW's Young Bucks

The Hurt Syndicate's AEW Tag Team Title reign has been dominating. It is impossible to predict how it will end. However, according to wrestling veteran Jim Cornette, a match between Shelton Benjamin & Bobby Lashley, and the Young Bucks would not make sense because of their differences in in-ring styles.

"You can't put, I'm sure you'll never see the Buckaroos (Young Bucks) in the ring with Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley. I would pay to see it, but I'm sure you never will. It's visually ridiculous on the surface and a complete style clash. There is no way any of the hurts could sell for them without destroying their image," said Cornette.

The Hurt Syndicate had a fruitful 2024, and hopefully, 2025 will be a memorable year for the group as well.

