The Hurt Syndicate will never wrestle major AEW stars for one big reason, says WWE veteran

The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions. They won these titles last year by defeating Private Party's Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen at Fright Night Dynamite. This duo has held gold for more than 90 days, and it looks like this reign isn't ending anytime soon.

All Elite Wrestling's tag team division is often considered the best in the world. Furthermore, the duo of Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson (the Young Bucks) is highly acclaimed. The real-life brothers are undoubtedly one of the most successful tag teams in the company, having held the AEW World Tag Team Title thrice with a combined reign of more than 520 days. They might again win these titles in the future. However, according to WWE veteran Jim Cornette, it will not make sense for them to lock horns with the reigning champions.

In a recent appearance on the Jim Cornette Experience, the former wrestling agent said that Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin vs. The Young Bucks would be a terrible matchup. The reason is that their in-ring styles are polar opposites.

"You can't put, I'm sure you'll never see the Buckaroos (Young Bucks) in the ring with Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley. I would pay to see it, but I'm sure you never will. It's visually ridiculous on the surface and a complete style clash. There is no way any of the hurts could sell for them without destroying their image," said Cornette. [From 3:50 to 4:13]

MJF gifted The Hurt Syndicate's Shelton Benjamin his watch on Dynamite last week

MJF has been trying to join the Hurt Syndicate for a while. However, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley have no interest in having the Salt of the Earth in their group. Interestingly, on last week's Dynamite, the former AEW World Champion bribed the Gold Standard with an expensive watch.

"Shelton, you know what I think? I think I’m growing on you. And as a token of my appreciation for you? You want this watch? You can have this watch." [H/T: allelitewrestling.com]

It remains to be seen what the future holds for The Hurt Syndicate. However, having Friedman in the stable might lead to disaster.

