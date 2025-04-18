Jim Cornette urges AEW to take off World Title from Jon Moxley and crown 31-year-old star

Jon Moxley has dominated the main event scene as AEW World Champion. However, many, including Jim Cornette, are seemingly tired of his reign. The former WWE manager wants the promotion to have Will Ospreay defeat Moxley for the title.

Ad

In 2023, Will Ospreay inked a deal with AEW, which was treated as one of the biggest signings of the promotion. The Aerial Assassin began his full-time career with the promotion last year, has given stellar performances, and has also held the International Championship. The 31-year-old star is currently competing in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and could get an opportunity to challenge for the World Championship at the All In Texas 2025 PPV event if he wins the whole contest.

Ad

Trending

During the recent edition of The Experience podcast, Jim Cornette suggested AEW should put the World Championship on Will Ospreay at All In Texas later this year.

"[Will] Ospreay should be the next World Champion sooner the better in my opinion in Texas." [From 1:04 - 1:12]

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Ad

Matt Hardy says Will Ospreay could be the next AEW World Champion

Will Ospreay is considered one of the best wrestlers in the business, and many believe he could be the next World Champion of All Elite Wrestling. Former AEW star Matt Hardy recently spoke about the possibility.

Speaking on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former United States Champion shared his thoughts on Will Ospreay possibly dethroning Jon Moxley. The veteran is curious to see what stories the promotion has in store for The Aerial Assassin.

Ad

"Will Ospreay can obviously be a possibility. It's just I'm curious of what direction they go with him besides being the greatest wrestler in the world. I'm just curious of what story they will create besides him being the greatest wrestler in the world." [From 05:00 to 05:59]

We will have to wait and see if Will Ospreay moves to All In Texas and becomes the All Elite Wrestling World Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Muhammad Hamza Muhammad Hamza is a top contributor to Sportskeeda's AEW news writing team.



Hamza has been watching wrestling passionately since 2009 and loves to write stories about it now. Know More