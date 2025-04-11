Death Riders story is done, Jon Moxley could lose to AEW star who rejected WWE, says legend

A WWE legend claimed that an AEW star could dethrone Jon Moxley and end the ongoing Death Riders storyline. The legend also said that it was time to move on from the story.

The AEW star Will Ospreay, who reportedly rejected an offer from WWE before going All Elite, could be the one to take the World Title from Jon Moxley, according to WWE legend Matt Hardy. Ospreay is currently in the semi-finals of the ongoing Owen Hart Tournament, and if he wins, he will get a World Title shot at All In 2025.

Speaking on his Extreme Life podcast, Matt Hardy said it's time for AEW to move on from Death Riders and go in a new direction:

"But I think we're at one of those points where it is time to move on and segway to whatever the next top story is going to be in AEW. [...] I think it's time to go a different direction and try something new that could possibly catch fire. AEW really needs some thing to get hot and catch fire to get their momentum back."

Hardy is also curious to see what the story of Will Ospreay dethroning Moxley would be:

"I know you're all in on Will Ospreay and I understand that. Will Ospreay can obviously be a possibility. It's just I'm curious of what direction they go with him besides being the greatest wrestler in the world. I'm just curious of what story they will create besides him being the greatest wrestler in the world." [From 05:00 to 05:59]

Check out the video below:

WWE legend says Jon Moxley's major story ran its course

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy also commented on how Jon Moxley's Death Riders storyline has run its course, even though he loves Moxley. Speaking on the aforementioned podcast, Hardy stated the following:

"The Death Riders thing has pretty much run its course. I love Jon Moxley, I think in many ways Moxley is the heart and soul of AEW. [...] I just think this particular recreation of Moxley as the leader of the Death Riders and kind of I think it's the whole group in general, about what they're doing and their mission and how...I don't know. I don't necessarily understand the whole mission at AEW what are they trying to accomplish? [From 04:26 to 04:59]

Moreover, only time will tell when the storyline will finally come to an end in All Elite Wrestling.

