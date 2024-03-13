Former World Champion finally reveals why he rejected WWE's offer to join AEW

The former World Champion finally revealed why he decided to join AEW instead of WWE.

Will Ospreay is by far one of the best professional wrestlers in the world. His athletic prowess knows no bounds, as he can perform some of the most captivating moves in the ring.

The Aerial Assassin's versatile skillset has made him one of the most beloved wrestlers in the industry today. Given his natural talent, it was only right when the news about his New Japan Pro Wrestling contract expiring spread. Many wrestling promotions wanted Ospreay to join their ranks, including WWE and All Elite Wrestling.

The Stamford-based promotion even offered him a contract, which he rejected and signed with All Elite Wrestling. During a recent episode of the Talk is Jericho podcast, Ospreay revealed why he chose All Elite Wrestling over WWE:

"Yeah, of course, but it was night and day. Even in differences of what they were offering and what AEW was offering, AEW was way better. The scheduling, everything about AEW was completely the right option for me. It was always, you can go be a superstar in WWE and famous, but it's not as good of pay and it's not as kind of a schedule. I respect everyone there doing it, but it's not for me." [H/T: Fightful]

Will Ospreay is set for a dream match against Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynasty

Will Ospreay recently competed against his best friend Kyle Fletcher on Dynamite. Following a brutal match, Bryan Danielson showed up and had a staredown with Ospreay.

The Aerial Assassin returned the favor by confronting Danielson on Collision. He then challenged The American Dragon to a match at Dynasty, which was made official by Tony Khan. This announcement got fans excited at the prospect of these two talented wrestlers locking horns at the PPV.

Expand Tweet

After Danielson's recent loss to Eddie Kingston, he will be looking to get a big win against Will Ospreay.

Poll : Are you excited to see Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion