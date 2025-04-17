Will Ospreay shakes up AEW Dynamite with nail-biting match - Was it enough for the win? 

Will Ospreay participated in another contest that went the distance tonight on AEW Dynamite. After what was one of the most well-matched bouts in recent history, did Ospreay come out on top?

Tonight, The Aerial Assassin took on Konosuke Takeshita in a semifinal matchup as part of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The winner would go on to Double or Nothing for the finals of the cup. Whoever comes out on top at the pay-per-view will not only win the tournament but also earn a future World Title shot at All In: Texas.

This was Will Ospreay's first singles match with The Alpha since AEW Revolution last year. It was also his first match since becoming All Elite, and since then, the two have cemented their reputation as two of the biggest stars in the company.

The match was filled with action, as each of them dug deep into their bag of tricks just to put the other away. This match was full of incredible spots, near falls, and phenomenal counters.

Will Ospreay could not easily put Takeshita away, and he had to hit a trifecta of maneuvers to do so. He connected with a Hidden Blade, a Styles Clash, and a Storm Breaker, and only then finally scored the pin. He now advances to the finals and awaits the winner between Kyle Fletcher and 'Hangman' Adam Page.

