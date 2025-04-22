MJF shockingly claims he will defeat former WWE star in just 2 seconds

Former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) recently claimed that he would beat a former WWE star in just two seconds. The Salt of The Earth made the claim while responding to a fan on social media.

CMLL star Mistico is known for his time in the Stamford-based promotion from 2011 to 2014. The Mexican performed under the ring name Sin Cara in WWE. AEW recently announced its first event in Mexico for June 18, 2025.

The event will be in partnership with CMLL, so fans can expect top stars of the promotion like Mistico to perform at Grand Slam: Mexico. MJF recently took notice of the event announcement on X and recalled how he was the youngest person to main-event Arena Mexico and vowed to demolish the best of CMLL.

"As the youngest person to ever main-event and draw a sold-out crowd in Arena Mexico ever. [Also managed to do it on my debut.] I feel it’s safe to say I’m excited to absolutely demolish the best CMLL has to offer," he wrote.

A fan contradicted the above statement by MJF and urged The Salt of The Earth to face Mistico. Maxwell responded by shockingly claiming that he would beat the former CMLL Universal Champion in two seconds.

"I'd beat him in 2 [sic] seconds!"

MJF tried to bribe former WWE stars on AEW Dynamite

Last week on AEW Dynamite, MJF continued his pursuit to convince former WWE stars MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley to add him to The Hurt Syndicate.

The Wolf of Wrestling tried to bribe the members, as he brought out several women to lure them. While Shelton seemingly got swayed, Bobby rejected the offer.

Therefore, MJF has still not been accepted by The Hurt Syndicate despite Shelton Benjamin hinting that he likes the 29-year-old. Only time will tell how the story develops in the coming weeks.

