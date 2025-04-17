MJF attempts to use women to seduce The Hurt Syndicate on AEW Dynamite - Did it work?

AEW star MJF has been trying to get recruited into the Hurt Syndicate for the past weeks. However, not every member of the faction wanted the former AEW World Champion in the group. Last week, during the vote, only MVP showed interest in signing him. On the Spring BreakThru edition of Dynamite, he tried to tempt them with another trick.

The Hurt Syndicate defeated Gates of Agony in a great battle for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona put up a stellar fight, but couldn't overcome Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley's strength. After emerging victorious, the group was confronted by MJF.

The Salt of the Earth brought out women to lure the Hurt Syndicate to accept his offer. While Shelton Benjamin was impressed by his efforts, Bobby Lashley wasn't. During this week's vote, MVP gave a thumbs up. Interestingly, Shelton wanted to recruit him into the faction, but still gave a thumbs down. The All Mighty showed no interest and didn't want Maxwell getting involved in the group.

It will be interesting to see what trick the former AEW World Champion uses to tempt Bobby Lashley, as his tag team partner seemingly wanted to ally with the former AEW World Champion.

