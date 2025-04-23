4 ways The Young Bucks could be a menace on AEW Dynamite (April 23, 2025)

The Young Bucks will be around for tomorrow night's edition of AEW Dynamite, as they will be making their in-ring returns. However, this may not be the only thing they end up doing throughout the night.

The EVPs have been massive heels over the past few years and have done everything they can to make things worse for the company and those who oppose them. They decided to take a step during the the initial rampage of the Death Riders, but it seems like they have chosen this time to step back into the limelight.

Since their return at AEW Dynasty, it has been nothing short of chaos surrounding them. Here are some ways they could continue lighting that flame and inciting pandemonium within the company.

#1. They take out two popular AEW stars

Tomorrow night, Matt & Nick Jackson will make their in-ring returns against Kevin Knight and 'Speedball' Mike Bailey. This will be their first match in the promotion since late October.

The Young Bucks could put on a great performance against the duo but ultimately cheat their way to a win. To add insult to injury, they could end up attacking Knight and Bailey post-match and use them as examples for the rest of the locker room. This would be a way for them to once more assert their dominance.

#2. The Young Bucks have another talk with Kenny Omega

During the Dynamite after AEW Dynasty, the Young Bucks found themselves face to face with Kenny Omega. This was their first confrontation since May of last year, when The Elite attacked The Best Bout Machine. At the time, Omega was still dealing with his Diverticulitis.

The EVPs did not get a single word in during the segment, as things got heated up with Kenny attempting to go after them in the ring. This week, the Bucks could look to confront their former ally once more, be it in the ring or backstage.

This could ultimately result in them distracting Kenny Omega long enough for Kazuchika Okada to come in and blindside him. This would kick their feud up another notch and fast-track the build to a match between Omega and Okada.

#3. They get the upper hand on Swerve Strickland

Last week, the AEW EVPs came out during the Death Riders' trios match against The Opps, hoping to gain their favor by providing them with an assist during the match. However, Swerve Strickland was prepared for the situation, and he emerged from the crowd to take the Bucks out.

This sparked chaos at ringside, and no one could maintain control of things. This allowed Samoa Joe to isolate Jon Moxley in the ring and choke him out with the Coquina Clutch, thus ending their reign as World Trios Champions.

Seeing as this now meant that Mox wants nothing to do with them, the Young Bucks could look to take their anger out on Swerve by hunting for him the whole night. This could result in a brawl backstage where The Elite ends up getting the upper hand this time around.

#4. The EVPs go after Jon Moxley

On AEW Collision almost a week ago, Jon Moxley revealed that after all that happened, he now wanted nothing to do with the Young Bucks. He believed that they played a part in how The Death Riders lost the trios titles, and he wanted them to never meddle in their business ever again.

The Bucks could end up addressing the situation and claiming that Mox made the wrong decision. This could begin plans for them to make The Death Riders regret not allying with them.

Their ego being hurt could force them to become unlikely allies in this fight against Moxley's crew, as they could begin using their power as EVPs to make the faction's life much harder.

The Young Bucks only think of themselves, and their return to AEW will shake things up, seeing as only they know what plans they have in store for the company. This makes them dangerous, and there is no telling what they plan on pulling off tomorrow night and in the coming weeks.

