Samoa Joe becomes only the 2nd AEW star to pull off a historic achievement

The former AEW World Champion, Samoa Joe, achieved a huge feat in Tony Khan's promotion on Dynamite this week. Joe became only the second wrestler in the company's history to achieve the same.
In the main event of Dynamite this past Wednesday, Samoa Joe teamed up with Katsuyori Shibata and Powerhouse Hobbs to challenge Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta of the Death Riders for the AEW World Trios Championship. The match was full of chaos and action-packed, with the crowd fully behind Joe's team.
In a surprising finish to a great main event, Samoa Joe managed to make Jon Moxley pass out with his sleeper hold to secure the win for his team. Hence, the Death Riders have finally been dethroned as the team of Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata are the new AEW World Trios Champions.
Furthermore, The Samoan Submission Machine also became the second Triple Crown Champion in AEW, as he has won the World Title as well as the TNT Title in the past. The first Triple Crown Champion in All Elite history is Kenny Omega, who achieved the feat by winning the International title at Revolution 2025.
The criteria for becoming a Triple Crown Champion are winning a world title, a mid-card title, and a team title as well.
Samoa Joe on whether he would take up another role in AEW
While Samoa Joe is a great wrestler and is having a great run in AEW, fans loved him as a commentator during his time in the WWE as well. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet recently, Joe said he'd be open to doing commentary in Tony Khan's promotion as well.
“Yeah, I do commentary anywhere, you know, really. And yeah, I mean, AEW especially. I mean, I think we have a lot of commentators now, but yeah, if a spot opened up on the roster, I mean, I had no compunction about going back to commentary.”
Moreover, The Samoan Submission Machine is back to being a champion, and fans will have to wait and see what's next for him.