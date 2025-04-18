Jon Moxley drops bombshell confirmation on AEW Collision Spring BreakThru 

Jon Moxley was extended an offer by two major players in AEW to form a mega alliance with his group. The self-proclaimed One True King of the company has now officially confirmed on Collision: Spring BreakThru that he has no interest in joining forces with the latter, who are none other than The Young Bucks.

At the very start of the show, Marina Shafir interrupted the opening proceedings alongside AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and The Death Riders, all of whom were in a violent mood. Claudio Castagnoli violently ambushed a camera-person, and began to rip apart the ringside area along with Wheeler Yuta. The takeover seemed to be the heel group venting their frustrations over having lost their World Trios Titles the previous night.

Moxley warned the All Elite stars celebrating in the ring on Dynamite: Spring BreakThru - specifically Powerhouse Hobbes, Swerve Strickland, and Katsuyori Shibata - to enjoy the spoils of their victory while they last, threatening future retaliation. Regarding The Young Bucks, The One True King lashed out at the duo's failure at attempting to help them, and told the EVPs in clear terms to stay in their own lane at the risk of crossing him and his soldiers.

"As far as The Young Bucks.. After last night, I've decided I officially don't like you two. I don't like looking at you. So you stay in your own lane, because you cross the line with me, I swear to God I will make sure you are never seen or heard from in this business again and I mean that," Moxley said on AEW Dynamite. [0:34 - 0:55]

Mox finally turned his attention to Samoa Joe, the veteran who put him to sleep and led his team to victory in their trios title bout against The Death Riders on Dynamite. The Purveyor of Violence challenged The Samoan Submission Machine to a World Title showdown.

