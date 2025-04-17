AEW Dynamite Spring BreakThru pays homage to Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 40 main event

AEW Dynamite: Spring Breakthru finally witnessed The Death Riders suffer their first huge championship loss. The main event bout ended with the babyface opposition dethroning the heels after a chaotic match, reminiscent of Cody Rhodes unseating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.
Last Wednesday, Samoa Joe and HOOK defeated Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta in tag team action. In characteristic fashion, however, The Death Riders ambushed the winners after the bout, beating down The Cold Hearted Handsome Devil, The Samoan Submission Machine, and their teammate Katsuyori Shibata.
This prompted Joe to challenge Jon Moxley and his crew to defend their trios titles on AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru. At the start of the April 16, 2025, special episode, it was revealed that The Death Riders had incapacitated HOOK, taking him out of the championship bout.
Moxley, who replaced an injured PAC for the main event of the night, walked into the MGM Music Hall alongside his stable with the advantage seemingly on their side. However, Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata revealed that they had found a substitute for HOOK in the form of Powerhouse Hobbs. The AEW World Champion and his once-BCC teammates showcased their cohesion as a unit, although the challengers put on a valiant effort to claim the trios belts.
Mox at one point tried to end the match via DQ with a steel chair, but Willow Nightingale arrived to prevent that from happening. The Young Bucks once again came out to help The Death Riders, but they were ambushed by a vengeful Swerve Strickland. In the end, Joe's partners took out Moxley's, allowing The Destroyer to put The One True King to sleep. The shocking end saw Joe, Shibata, and Hobbs win the AEW World Trios Titles to a huge ovation.
The finish, with its many interferences and eventual triumph of a babyface alliance against a despised heel faction, made many recall Cody Rhodes' iconic victory over Roman Reigns in WrestleMania 40's Bloodline Rules match last year. Dynamite: Spring BreakThru even ended with the babyfaces joining The Opps in the ring to celebrate the defeat of The Death Riders.