Disappointing Hook update kicks off AEW Dynamite 

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Apr 17, 2025 00:21 GMT
Hook is a 3-time FTW Champion and a member of The Opps [Photo: alllelitewrestling.com]

Following some unfortunate news regarding Hook, AEW Dynamite was given a surprising update. This will have some implications for one of the originally booked matches.

Tonight, the Opps are set to take on the Death Riders for the world trios titles. Last week, the Cold Hearted Handsome Devil teamed up with Samoa Joe, and they were able to take down Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli. They have all the momentum heading into this week.

To begin Dynamite: Spring BreakThru tonight, the AEW commentary team announced some events that took place before the show began. They revealed that Hook was attacked by the Death Riders and had to be brought to the hospital for observation.

They also mentioned that Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata are willing to push through with the match despite this now being a 3-on-2 handicap. According to Tony Schiavone, Joe was furious about what happened.

Last week, many were able to spot how, during the tag team match of Hook and Samoa Joe, the former looked out of it at one point. They mentioned how this could have been due to a concussion, but reports have since debunked that. Fans should wait for more information on the situation.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Angana Roy
