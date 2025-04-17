Disappointing Hook update kicks off AEW Dynamite 

Following some unfortunate news regarding Hook, AEW Dynamite was given a surprising update. This will have some implications for one of the originally booked matches.

Tonight, the Opps are set to take on the Death Riders for the world trios titles. Last week, the Cold Hearted Handsome Devil teamed up with Samoa Joe, and they were able to take down Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli. They have all the momentum heading into this week.

To begin Dynamite: Spring BreakThru tonight, the AEW commentary team announced some events that took place before the show began. They revealed that Hook was attacked by the Death Riders and had to be brought to the hospital for observation.

They also mentioned that Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata are willing to push through with the match despite this now being a 3-on-2 handicap. According to Tony Schiavone, Joe was furious about what happened.

Last week, many were able to spot how, during the tag team match of Hook and Samoa Joe, the former looked out of it at one point. They mentioned how this could have been due to a concussion, but reports have since debunked that. Fans should wait for more information on the situation.

