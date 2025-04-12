Fans were concerned about AEW up-and-comer HOOK after the star was seen struggling with a troubling physical issue after his Dynamite match this week. A report has now emerged regarding the former FTW Champion's health.

Ad

HOOK teamed up with his mentor Samoa Joe this past Wednesday in the main event of Dynamite to take on Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta in tag team competition. The bout stemmed from events that transpired a few days earlier at Dynasty 2025, where The Opps thwarted The Death Riders' interference during Jon Moxley's AEW World Title defense against Swerve Strickland.

After The One True King's controversial win over their teammate Katsuyori Shibata in the opener, The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil and The Samoan Submission Machine battled Yuta and The Swiss Cyborg in the closing match of AEW Dynamite. HOOK secured the win for his team by locking the former ROH Pure Champion in the Redrum, but he was laid out by the heel stable afterward, suffering a particularly brutal Neutralizer from Claudio on a steel chair.

Ad

Trending

Notably, before being planted by Castagnoli, the 25-year-old star was seen throwing up in the ring in a social media clip from the match. This gave rise to much concern among viewers, who speculated that HOOK might have been concussed before taking the steel-chair-Neutralizer. However, a recent report from Dave Meltzer on the F4WOnline Daily Update has claimed that this was not the case, noting that the New York native did not suffer a concussion during the main event tag bout or post-match.

Ad

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

It remains to be seen if AEW makes any official announcement regarding HOOK's health this coming week.

AEW star HOOK's teammate issued a title challenge to The Death Riders

Claudio Castagnoli brutally ambushed HOOK after The Opps defeated The Death Riders on AEW Dynamite this week. Before the violent faction could cause any further harm to his protégé, Samoa Joe rushed to his aid, armed with a steel chair, forcing The Swiss Superman and his allies to run.

Ad

The Destroyer then grabbed a microphone and accused The Death Riders of being cowardly. He proceeded to issue a menacing warning to the villainous stable, informing them that The Opps would pursue their World Trios Championship.

It remains to be seen if Joe, Shibata, and HOOK will be booked to win the straps soon in light of PAC's injury this Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More