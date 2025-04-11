Clip goes viral of AEW star vomiting in the ring during Dynamite match

AEW Dynamite last night was a great show with some all-around wrestling action. However, one incident of a star vomiting has gone viral on the internet, and it just goes to show the dangers of wrestling.

Hook and Samoa Joe teamed up as the Opps to take on Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta of the Death Riders. The match was a hard-hitting one and saw the likes of Castagnoli and Yuta dish out a beating to Hook.

However, despite that, The Opps, consisting of Hook and Samoa Joe, won the victory over the Death Riders on AEW Dynamite. Unfortunately, one incident during the match was hard to watch: Hook threw up as he lay flat on the ring.

This was after the match when the faction ambushed him. Although he was on the mat, clearly not good, Claudio Castagnoli still picked him up for a suplex on the chair.

Vince Russo hails AEW star Hook

Vince Russo is a big star of AEW star Hook, and he made it clear to the public. He recently had some great things to say about Taz’s son on Sportskeeda’s Writing with Russo.

“I'm a little biased but I always liked Taz's kid. There's a reason. He's yet to fill out but there are two reasons why I like him. Number one bro, I remember when he was growing up. This kid was like an all world lacrosse player. So he's an athlete. But here is another thing, the thing that wrestling badly needs. That kid has got the 'cool factor.' That kid looks cool. And bro that's the kind of cool that would attract guys and gals. I know he needs to get a lot bigger but I see a lot of potential," said Russo.

Hook will see that as a great endorsement and hope to fulfil the potential Vince Russo sees in him.

