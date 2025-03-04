"That kid has got the cool factor" - Vince Russo is very high on 3-time AEW champion (Exclusive)

AEW's current roster consists of both seasoned veterans and young talents. Names such as MJF, Jack Perry, Kyle Fletcher, Mariah May, Julia Hart, and more have immense potential. If Tony Khan books them properly, the company is set for the next decade.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo is a massive advocate of pushing young stars. Interestingly, on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Writing With Russo, the 64-year-old revealed that he is a fan of HOOK. The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil is the son of the legendary Taz. Just like his father, the 25-year-old is a skilled in-ring worker. Russo praised the youngster's athleticism and also said that his look could attract both men and women.

"I'm a little biased but I always liked Taz's kid. There's a reason. He's yet to fill out but there are two reasons why I like him. Number one bro, I remember when he was growing up. This kid was like an all world lacrosse player. So he's an athlete. But here is another thing, the thing that wrestling badly needs. That kid has got the 'cool factor.' That kid looks cool. And bro that's the kind of cool that would attract guys and gals. I know he needs to get a lot bigger but I see a lot of potential," said Russo. [From 3:20 to 4:27]

HOOK is a former three-time FTW Champion. This title has now been retired.

Vince Russo is displeased with both WWE and AEW for pushing old wrestlers

According to Russo, All Elite Wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment have failed to create new stars and are completely dependent on established names such as Cope, Jon Moxley, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, John Cena, and more.

"When you tell me that, this isn't just a criticism of AEW. It's WWE as well. My god, I look at the ages of these guys. You just keep proving to us that you can't get younger talent over," said the veteran.

Cope and Jon Moxley will lock horns for the AEW World Championship at Revolution 2025.

